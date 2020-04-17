Increasing online documentation processes is leading the e-signature market

The global electronic signature (e-signature) market is expected to generate revenue worth $9,073.1 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 34.7% during the forecast period.

One of the major factors behind the increasing demand for e-signatures is the government support for the technology in numerous countries. To make online transactions safe, secure, and efficient, regulations have been implemented in numerous countries to make e-signatures mandatory.

For instance, the European Union adopted Directive 1999/93/EC in 1999, whereas the U.S. implemented the Electronic Signatures in Global and National Commerce (E-Sign) Act in 2000.

Similarly, the U.K., India, Canada, China, and several nations have also passed similar regulations, and presently e-signatures enjoy legal validity in over 75 countries.



Throughout the historical period, North America was the largest user of the technology. This was the result of the rapidly growing e-commerce sales, number of connected devices, and popularity of online documentation, apart from the advanced information technology (IT) infrastructure here.

During the forecast period, the e-signature market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to prograess the fastest, primarily due to the high pace of process digitization in countries such as India and China. Further, the increasing investments from e-signature vendors and the demand for the technology from businesses is also helping the regional market grow.



Of the two ways in which the technology can be deployed — on-premises and cloud — cloud deployment is swiftly becoming popular. This is, in turn, leading to the increasing provision of e-signatures via the software as a service (SaaS) platform, which is preferred for its ease of implementation.

SaaS-based e-signatures are majorly used for low-value and complexity transactions, but now even the sales and human resources departments, which regularly deal with third-party signatures, are deploying it. This is acting as a lucrative opportunity for the vendors to augment their profits and expand their customer base and geographical reach.



Apart from governments, businesses are also becoming aware of the need for secure online transactions and authorized documentation. With the digitization of processes, an increasing number of organizations are deploying e-signatures.

The technology helps reduce instances of human error during documentation and important financial transactions. Apart from making the transactions and documentation secure, e-signatures also speed them up.

Additionally, the technology is being rapidly incorporated in the supply chain to reduce operational costs and improve the working capital management.