Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market expected to grow at 274.3 billion in revenue by 2025

The Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from USD 218.4 Billion in 2020 to USD 274.3 Billion. This report spread across 274 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with 79 tables and 46 figures are now available in this research. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market:

SGS (Switzerland)

Bureau Veritas (France)

Intertek (UK)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

TÜV SÜD (Germany)

TÜV Rheinland (Germany)

TÜV Nord (Germany)

UL LLC (US)

NTS (US)

DEKRA (Germany)

DNV GL (Norway)

Applus+ (Spain)

ALS Limited (Australia)

Lloyd’s Register Group (UK)

MISTRAS (US)

Element Materials Technology (US)

There has been an increasing demand for certification services owing to the growing number of specified standards by governments and international standardization institutions. Certification demonstrates a company’s credibility in the market.

To deliver credibility, companies in this market maintain extensive global accreditations and recognitions for certification services. As global markets grow and expand, consumers seek safe, reliable, and eco-conscious products.

Certification services ensure product safety and performance attributes.

The TIC market for outsourced services depends on factors such as the industry’s requirements and a country’s federal structure and administrative rules. Over time, these factors may have a significant impact on the market size, irrespective of the underlying macroeconomic conditions.

“TIC market for agriculture and food application to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

The TIC market for agriculture and food application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

TIC services for the agriculture industry are required to ensure quality and improve product efficiency. These services also support companies playing a crucial role in trading agricultural commodities and food products by acquiring international certifications.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 60 %, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 15%

By Designation: C-level Executives – 50%, Directors - 30%, and Others -20%

By Region: APAC – 40%, North America– 25%, Europe – 20%, and RoW – 15%

Research Coverage:

The study segments the TIC market report into sourcing type (In-house services and outsourced services), application (consumer goods and retail, agriculture and food, chemicals, construction and infrastructure, energy & power, industrial manufacturing, medical and life sciences, mining, oil & gas and petroleum, public sector, automotive, aerospace, marine, railways, supply chain and logistics, IT and telecommunications, sports & entertainment).