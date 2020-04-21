New release: Cable Conduit Systems Market size is all set to register $7.3 billion revenue by 2022

The cable conduit systems market by type comprises rigid and flexible conduit systems, which are made of metallic or non-metallic materials. In 2019, the rigid cable conduits accounted for approximately 73% of the total cable conduit systems market revenue, owing to the strength and durability they provide. However, flexible conduits are expected to portray higher demand than rigid conduits during the forecast period because of the ease of installation and increasing number of replacements of wiring systems. The cable conduit systems market report segmentation is done on the basis of type, end use, and geography, It shows growth over the forecast period(2016-2022)

Most of the companies operating in cable conduit systems market opt for strategies such as acquisition, partnership, product launch, and expansion with an intent to gain maximum market share. The key players profiled in this report are Atkore International Inc., Thomas & Betts Corp, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Hubbell Incorporated, AFC Cable Systems.Inc, Calpipe Industries Incorporated, Eaton Corporation Plc, Dura-Line Holdings.Inc, igus.

inc, and Champion Fiberglass.Inc.

Cable Conduit Systems Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $7.3 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2016 - 2022. North America accounted for the highest share of the overall market revenue in 2019.

However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, surpassing the North American market from 2017 onwards.

Key Benifits from this Report

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global cable conduit systems market with the current trends and future estimation scenarios to depict the investment pockets.

Determination of the overall market potential and to understand the profitable trends for attaining a stronger coverage

The report highlights information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market trends are quantitatively analyzed and forecast for 2015–2022 period, which have been provided to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved.

The global cable conduit systems market is witnessing a gradual development with increasing adoption rate of efficient wiring systems. Presently, North America is the largest market for cable conduit systems followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe and LAMEA.

It has been forecasted that the market for cable conduit systems would witness a double-digit growth over the next 5-6 years owing to the rapidly increasing number of commercial and industrial buildings.

Cable conduits find usage across diverse sectors such as manufacturing, energy, IT & telecommunication, construction, and healthcare among others. Depending upon their need and usability, manufacturing sector is the biggest user of these systems, followed by the construction sector, particularly the commercial construction.

From a growth perspective, IT and telecommunication sectors are predicted to grow at a prominent pace because of the increase in virtual market places and tech start-ups, worldwide.

Currently, rigid cable conduits are widely adopted in the global markets. However, flexible cable conduits are expected to witness a faster growth owing to the easy installation methods and hassle-free alterations in wiring systems.

The cable conduit companies apply innovations in their products as per the market needs for gaining a higher market share.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth, especially in countries such as China and India, due to the increasing rate of start-ups and higher workforce mobility in the region. Other important factors resulting in the increased adoption of cable conduits include macroeconomic factors such as changing lifestyle and demand for safety in wiring systems.