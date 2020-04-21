Over-the-top Market in Indonesia industry value estimated to grow according to forecasts

The subscription segment expected to witness highest growth rate in the upcoming years. This is attributed to continuously falling smartphone prices along with the improving 4G infrastructure is contributing toward the growth of SVOD services.

Increase in the popularity of direct carrier billing in over-the-top market, Increase in subscription of over-the-top video (SVoD) in Indonesia, rise in penetration of smartphones and their compatibility with OTT applications, economical charges for the usage of OTT services and faster internet speed are some of the major factors that fuel the growth of the small cell 5G network market. However, challenges in consumer engagement and dominance in piracy of digital streaming ecosystem are expected to hinder the Indonesia over-the-top market growth.

On the contrary, shift in focus toward the generation of local content and integration of advanced technologies in OTT services are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the Indonesia over-the-top services market in the coming years.

The Indonesia over-the-top market size was valued at $213 Million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,502 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 27.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on component, the solution segment dominated the overall Indonesia over-the-top market in 2018, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. As video streaming solutions are increasing the reach of their local video content in the country, which is positively influencing the market.

Moreover, rise in adoption of smartphones and increase in use of social media in Indonesia are opportunistic for the Indonesia over-the-top market. However, the services segment is expected to witness highest growth, as services play a vital role in the over-the-top market, as they focus on meeting client requirements, including reduced cost and enhanced performance of OTT platforms.

The smartphone device type dominated the Indonesia over-the-top market share in 2018, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. As delivery of content over mobile networks is rising in Indonesia, due to increase in mobile broadband coverage along with upsurge in adoption of smartphones.

Moreover, the viewing habits of the Indonesian customers are changing due to which the usage of traditional television is declining, as VoD is witnessing increased popular. Thus, increase in trend of online video viewing has significantly boosted the penetration of smartphones, which is increasing the demand of OTT services on smartphones.

Due to which, the segment is also expected to witness the highest growth in the upcoming years.

The video segment dominated the Indonesia over-the-top industry in 2018, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. As, streaming video on online platforms is the most preferred activity in Indonesia, which shows the popularity of online video platforms in the country.

Moreover, Indonesian consumers have strong preferences for local-language content due to which the growth of the OTT video market is expected to increase due to the presence of the domestic players such as HOOQ, iFlix, and others. However, the segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the upcoming years due to the increasing demand for SVOD services in the country.

Some of the key players profiled in the Indonesia over-the-top services market report include CatchPlay, HOOQ, Iflix, Mola TV, PT. Media Nusantara Citra Tbk. (MNC Media), Netflix Indonesia, PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel), PT.

Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (Telkom Indonesia), Vidio.com, and Viu. This study includes Indonesia over-the-top market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Top Impacting Factors Such as -



1. Increase in popularity of direct carrier billing in over-the-top market

2. Increase in subscription of over-the-top video (SVoD) in Indonesia

3. Rise in penetration of smartphones and their compatibility with OTT applications

4. Economical charges of OTT services

5. High internet speed