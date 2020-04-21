Container Homes Market scrutinized in the new analysis

The global container homes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2025, driven by reduced construction time, cost-effectiveness, ease of installation & relocation, and growing awareness towards developing green building concept for resource efficiency.

Allied Market Research published a recent report, titled, “Container Homes Market by Container Type (New Container and Old/Scrap Container), Offering (Factory Built and On-Site Built), Architecture Type (Tiny Houses, Duplex/Bungalows, and Multistory Buildings/Apartments), Construction Type (Fixed and Movable), and End User (Residential Homes, Recreational Homes, Emergency Homes, and Nursing Homes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global container homes market generated $44.76 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to garner $73.07 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

By container type, the old/scrap container segment occupied more than three-fourths of the global market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2025. The segment is also poised to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, owing to its easy availability and cheaper cost.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rapid urbanization, excellent economic growth, and less time & cost required for construction of container homes. North America secured the highest market share in 2017, owing to increase in focus toward the adoption of affordable housing structures and limited availability of space for new construction.

Container homes are prefabricated homes developed using new and old shipping containers used to carry goods on trains, trucks, and ships. The shipping containers can handle heavy loads and can resist in harsh conditions.

Moreover, the containers can be structured and stack easily to construct small & multi storey house, owing to their perfect shape. The container homes provide best solution in emergency shelter these containers can be moved easily.

Key Findings of the Container Homes Market:

In 2017, the old containers segment dominated the global container homes market, in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The factory-built homes segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected as one of the most dominant regions in the container homes market and is expected to witness notable growth rate.

The major players, such as Anderco Pte Ltd., Container Homes USA, Giant Containers, HONOMOBO, Royal Wolf., SG Blocks, Inc., Shanghai Haicheng Special Steel Container Co., Ltd., Speed House Group of Companies, Supertech Industries, and Temohousing, focus on strengthening their business capabilities in the market.

