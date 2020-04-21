Electrophoresis Market worth USD 3.6 billion by 2025 | Leading Companies are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher, Agilent Technologies, and Danaher Corporation

Factors such as rising incidence of cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders; growth in funding for research on genomic, proteomic, and electrophoresis techniques; the growing number of industry-academia research collaborations; growing use of capillary electrophoresis with mass spectroscopy; the increasing use of next-generation sequencing; and rise in the number of clinical, forensic, and research laboratories are factors driving the growth of the electrophoresis market.

Factors such as the rising incidence of cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders; growth in funding for research on genomic, proteomic, and electrophoresis techniques; the growing number of industry-academia research collaborations; growing use of capillary electrophoresis with mass spectroscopy; the increasing use of next-generation sequencing; and rise in the number of clinical, forensic, and research laboratories are factors driving the growth of the electrophoresis market. Additionally, the growth in emerging markets, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and a shift from plant-derived to genome-based drug discovery are also factors expected to provide significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

However, the presence of alternative technologies offering better efficiency & results and time-consuming operations with limited sample analysis are factors restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period

How much is the Electrophoresis Market worth?

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the Electrophoresis market is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025 from USD 2.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The growing number of CROs, clinical and research laboratories, and forensic laboratories is a direct indicator of the market demand for electrophoresis systems, as they are the key stakeholders involved in utilizing electrophoresis techniques for gene-based clinical and research applications.

The global mice model market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of this market majorly due to growing proteomics & genomics research, increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, growing awareness about personalized therapeutics, and increasing research activities in the field of mAbs-based therapeutics.

By product, the electrophoresis reagents segment is expected to account for the largest share of the electrophoresis market

Based on product, the electrophoresis market is segmented into electrophoresis reagents, electrophoresis systems, gel documentation systems, and software. The electrophoresis reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019.

This is primarily due to the increasing use of consumables in tandem with electrophoresis systems in research fields of proteomics, genomics, drug discovery, antibody development, and personalized medicine, among others. Also, the increasing demand for 2D electrophoresis for protein separation is expected to propel the use of consumables in the capillary electrophoresis market.

Download PDF Brochure @ www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdown…asp?id=434

The research segment is expected to witness the rising adoption of electrophoresis systems in the next five years

Based on application, the research segment accounted for the largest share of the electrophoresis market, followed by diagnostics and quality control & process validation in 2019. The large share of the research segment is attributed to the increasing application of electrophoresis in the field of drug discovery, proteomics, genomics, and antibody research.

Moreover, increasing research in the field of biomarker discovery and NGS is increasing the adoption of electrophoresis systems and consumables.

Hospitals and diagnostic centers to increase the adoption of electrophoretic systems with increasing disease diagnosis needs

Based on end users, the electrophoresis market is segmented into academic & research institutes, hospitals & diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users (CROs, forensic laboratories, and food testing laboratories). The hospitals & diagnostic centers segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of during the forecast period.

The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The electrophoresis market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This region is expected to grow at the highest pace during the forecast period, primarily due to growing proteomics & genomics research, increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, growing awareness about personalized therapeutics, and increasing research activities in the field of mAbs-based therapeutics.

Request for Sample Pages @

www.marketsandmarkets.com/request…asp?id=434

Who are the leading vendors operating in Electrophoresis Market?

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Merck Group (Germany), Agilent Technologies (US), Danaher Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), PerkinElmer (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Harvard Bioscience (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Sebia Group (UK), C.B.S.

Scientific Company (US), Helena Laboratories (US), Takara Bio (Japan), Syngene (UK), Teledyne Technologies (US), VWR International (US), Analytik Jena (Germany), and TBG Diagnostics Ltd. (Australia).

Bio-Rad Laboratories offers an exhaustive portfolio of consumables, instruments, and software solutions for electrophoresis and protein quantitation solutions. The company is the leading player in the electrophoresis market with an addressable market of USD 1,000 million, with a wide range of nucleic acid and protein electrophoresis solutions.

With a strong brand name and wide geographic coverage in more than 35 countries, Bio-Rad has a well-established presence in this market.

In 2019, Bio-Rad Laboratories invested around USD 0.20 billion in R&D. This allows the company to extend its technological capabilities and provide superior-quality products, thereby helping it to achieve long-term growth.