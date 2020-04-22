Smart Manufacturing Market expected to grow at 384.8 billion in revenue by 2025 according to a new research report

The Smart Manufacturing Market is expected to be worth USD 214.7 Billion by 2020 and USD 384.8 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 253 pages, profiling 14 companies and supported with 71 tables and 64 figures are now available in this research. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Top Companies Profiled in the Smart Manufacturing Market:

3D Systems (US)

ABB (Switzerland)

Cisco (US)

Emerson (US)

General Electric (US)

Honeywell (US)

IBM (US)

Oracle (US)

Rockwell (US)

AP (Germany)

Schneider (France)

Siesmens (Germany)

Yokogawa (Japan)

The AI in manufacturing market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.AI in manufacturing is used to communicate with machines, extract data from the field, analyze that data, and perform required tasks.From material movement to machinery inspection and self-diagnostics, which are usually performed by human labor or robots with the help of human intelligence, manufacturing operations can be performed in lesser time and cost and without human intervention with AI-based systems.

In the process industry, manufacturers aim for the consistency, efficiency, and quality of process inputs to achieve the highest yield. EMI software assists these manufacturers to optimize their manufacturing processes in real-time and help drive greater yields and ensure product quality consistently.

Individual or separate production units often characterize discrete industries, wherein produce is in low volume with very high complexity or in high volume with low complexity.

Competitive Landscape of Smart Manufacturing Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis: Plant Asset Management Market

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

3.1 Visionaries

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength Of Product Portfolio

5 Business Strategy Excellence

6 Competitive Situations And Trends

6.1 Contracts, Agreements, Collaborations, Expansions, And Partnerships

6.2 Product Launches And Developments

6.3 Acquisitions

Research Coverage:

The research report analyzes the smart manufacturing market based on information technology, enabling technology, industry, and geography. Based on information technology, the smart manufacturing market has been classified into human-machine interface (HMI), enterprise manufacturing intelligence (EMI), plant asset management (PAM), industrial communication, warehouse management system (WMS), and manufacturing execution system (MES).