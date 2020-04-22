9.8% growth rate for Optical Sorter Market by 2023 with global forecast, trends, opportunity and industry analysis shared in the report

The Optical Sorter Market is expected to be worth USD 1.63 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 2.87 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2017 and 2023.This report spread across 156 pages, profiling 14 companies and supported with 65 tables and 64 figures are now available in this research. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Optical Sorter Market:

TOMRA (Norway)

Buhler (Switzerland)

Key Technology (US)

Binder (Austria)

Satake (US)

Allgaier Werke (Germany)

Cimbria (Denmark)

CP Manufacturing (US)

GREEFA (Netherlands)

NEWTEC (Denmark)

National Recovery Technologies (US)

Pellenc ST (France)

Raytec Vision (Italy)

Sesotec (Germany)

STEINERT (Germany

The market for hyperspectral cameras and combined sorters is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023.This technology increases FM and/or EVM removal, often achieving efficiency with very low false reject rates. Hence, hyperspectral and combined sorters are expected to create opportunities in food and recycling applications in the coming years.

The optical sorter market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023.In APAC, industries are focusing on automation to increase productivity and quality. Growing automation in the application areas of the market is also expected to create demand for optical sorters in this region.

Other concerns supporting the adoption of automation in APAC countries include labor shortage and increasing labor costs.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 27%, Tier 2 – 49%, and Tier 3 – 24%

By Designation: C-Level Executives – 32%, Directors– 43%, and Others – 25%

By Region: North America–43%, Europe – 38%, APAC – 12%, and RoW– 7%

Reason to access this report:

Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast pertaining to the optical sorter market based on type, platform, application, and geography have been conducted to provide an overall view of the market.

Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the optical sorter market have been detailed in this report.

The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the key players in the market and their revenues.