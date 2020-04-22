2020 Exosome Technologies Market report just published

Exosome Technologies Market Report provides detailed information on the various healthcare applications of Exosomes, and assesses the pipeline, clinical trial and company landscapes.

Top Companies mentioned in this report are Capricor Therapeutics Inc, Evox Therapeutics Ltd, ReNeuron Group Plc, Stem Cell Medicine Ltd, Tavec Inc, Codiak Biosciences Inc, Therapeutic Solutions International Inc, ArunA Biomedical Inc, Ciloa 85.

There are a range of companies within the pipeline landscape, most of which have only become established within the past few years. One of the leading companies in this sector is Capricor Therapeutics.

The company is forecast to make a profit on the market with a net revenue of $333 million forecast for 2024 attributable to the anticipated successful development of its key product CAP-1002.

This latest report is on Exosome Diagnostics Market Technologies which explores the application of exosome technologies within the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Exosomes are small cell-derived vesicles that are abundant in bodily fluids, including blood, urine and cerebrospinal fluid as well as in in vitro cell culture.

These vesicles are being used in a variety of therapeutic applications, including as therapeutic biomarkers, drug delivery systems and therapies in their own right. Research within this area remains in the nascent stages, although a number of clinical trials have been registered within the field.

Exosomes have several diverse therapeutic applications, largely centering on stem cell and gene therapy. Exosomes have been identified as endogenous carriers of RNA within the body, allowing for the intracellular transportation of genetic material to target cells.

As such, developers have worked to engineer exosomes for the delivery of therapeutic miRNA and siRNA-based gene therapies. As RNA is highly unstable within the body, a number of different biological vector systems have been developed to enhance their transport within the circulation, including viruses and liposomes.

Similarly, exosomes derived from stem cells have also been identified for their therapeutic applications, particularly in the treatment of cancer and cardiovascular disease. Exosome technologies offer several advantages over existing biologic-based drug delivery systems.

