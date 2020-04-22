Revenue Assurance Market estimated to grow according to forecasts

The market size is projected to grow from USD 512 Million in 2020 to USD 782 Million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period. This report spread across 142 pages, profiling 20 companies and supported with 106 tables and 59 figures are now available in this research. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Revenue Assurance Market:

Amdocs (US)

Araxxe Inc. (US)

Adapt IT (South Africa)

Cartesian (US)

Digital Route (Sweden)

eClerx (India)

HPE (US) Itron (US)

Nokia (Finland)

Profit Insight (US)

Sagacity Solutions (UK)

Sandvine (Canada)

Sigos (Germany)

Subex (India)

ynthesis Systems (US)

CS (India)

Teoco (US)

ransunion(US)

WeDo (Portugal)

Xintec (Ireland)

Based on service type, the Implementation and customization services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The rise in complexities of services, such as configuration, training, implementation, and demand for business-specific solutions under revenue assurance, lead to a rise in demand for implementation and customization services in the revenue assurance market.

Organizations other than the telecom sector are considered under the enterprise's segment in the revenue assurance market forecast. Enterprises segment consists of other verticals adopting revenue assurance solutions, namely, utilities, BFSI, hospitality, and others (logistics, aviation, healthcare, eCommerce and retail).

With a rise in the internet penetration and development of IoT platforms across all industries, the development of revenue assurance solutions is on the rise.

“North America to record the highest market share in the revenue assurance market in 2020”

North America consists of developed countries with well-established infrastructures, ISPs, and CSPs that generate a huge demand for revenue assurance solutions in the region. Countries that contribute the most to the market in North America include the US and Canada; the reason for the dominance of these countries is their well-established economies, which enable notable investments in new technologies, such as 5G and virtualization of networks.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation: C-level – 45%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 25%

By Region: North America – 15%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 10%, and MEA– 55%

Competitive Landscape of Revenue Assurance Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 Partnerships

2.2 Acquisitions

