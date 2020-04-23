Infrared Camera Market size projected to reach $1,378.47 million by 2026 according to a new research report

The global infrared camera market is expected to witness considerable growth due to emergence of internet of things (IoT) in semiconductor manufacturing and fabrication process. The infrared camera industry is projected to witness significant growth, especially in the emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, owing to the development of semiconductor industry in the regions.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global infrared camera market was valued at $744.8 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,378.47 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2026.

These key players profiled in the infrared camera market report adopt several strategies such as new product launch and development, acquisition, partnership and collaboration, and business expansion to increase the infrared camera market during the forecast period.

The major players profiled in the report include Leonardo DRS, Global Sensor Technology Co., ltd., Xenics, AIM Infrarot-Module GmbH, Lynred, FLIR System Inc., L3 Technologies, SemiConductor Devices, Boston Electronics Corporation, and Hamamatsu Photonics.

The infrared camera market is highly competitive, owing to strong presence of the existing vendors. Infrared camera vendors, who have access to extensive technical and financial resources, are anticipated to gain a competitive edge over their rivals, as they have the capacity to cater to the global market requirements.

The competitive environment in this market is expected to further intensify with increase in technological innovations, product extensions, and different strategies adopted by the key vendors.

The demand for surveillance has increased across various end uses, such as military & defense, industries, and various commercial spaces. IR imaging is expected to be a better tool for quantitative measurement of room temperature than single spot infrared thermometers to offer smooth monitoring system.

In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for infrared cameras due to rise in advanced technology penetration in surveillance systems and high defense spending. There has been an increase in demand for security end uses such as video surveillance to monitor and record borders, ports, transportation infrastructure, corporate houses, educational institutes, public places, buildings, and others, which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for infrared cameras in the region.

Infrared cameras are being used for commercial surveillance for long-range and medium-range end uses. These cameras provide day and night thermography imaging with high resolution in any form of environment such as fog, haze, and complete darkness.

Commercial surveillance involves surveillance and monitoring system in retail shops, shopping malls, commercial buildings, school, and hospital.