Variable Speed Drive Market size is all set to hit $26,544 million by 2023 according to a new research report

North America is dominate the global variable speed drive market during the forecast period. In addition, in 2016, China dominated the market in Asia-Pacific. Similarly, the U.S. is expected to dominate the market in North America, and the UK is projected to lead in the European region during the forecast period.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global variable speed drive market was valued at $18,004 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $26,544 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2026.

Report: www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4546

At present, North America dominates this market. In 2023, China is expected to register the highest growth in Asia-Pacific.

Similarly, the UK is expected to lead the overall market in the European region during the forecast period. Presently, the U.S. is expected to dominate the North American market.

Variable speed drive is a device that regulates the speed and rotational force of electric motor by changing the frequency of the power being fed to the motor. Motors are widely used in industries and offices.

In addition, more than 65% of industrial energy is consumed by motors.

Motors operate in various machine such as sewage and irrigation pumps, paper machines, power plant fans, and milking machines.

Increase in urbanization and industrialization in the emerging countries such as India, China, Brazil, and others drive the demand for the variable speed drive market. Further, the growth in need for energy efficiency, rise in trend of industrial automation, and reduction in operating costs of any intensive industry fuel the market growth.

However, high cost of deployment is expected restrain the growth of the market.

Report: www.alliedmarketresearch.com/4546

In 2016, the low voltage segment dominated the global variable speed drive market, in terms of revenue. However, based on application system, pump is projected to dominate the global market, followed by fan in 2023.

ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, General Electric, Crompton Greaves, WEG, Schneider, Emerson Electric, and Danfoss are key market players that occupy a garner revenue share in the variable speed drive market.