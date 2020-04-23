Integrated Quantum Optical Circuits Market interpreted by a new report

The global integrated quantum optical circuits market is expected to witness considerable growth due to the strengthening global economy, adoption of smart devices, and enhanced features such as low propagation loss, broad wavelength coverage, low-temperature dependence,and others.

The major players operating in the integrated quantum optical circuits market are Aifotec AG, Ciena Corporation, Finisar Corporation, Intel Corporation, Infinera Corporation, Neophotonics Corporation, TE Connectivity, Oclaro Inc., Luxtera, Inc., and Emcore Corporation. These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global integrated quantum optical circuits market was valued at $426.0 million in 2017 and is projected to reach at $1,460.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.3%from 2018 to 2025.

Asia-Pacific has been anticipated to be the fastest growing market in terms of adoption of integrated quantum optical circuits. Massive industrialization and rise in utilization of integrated circuits component across various applications drive the growth of the global market.

The scope of this report includes the analysis of various regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Growth Drivers:

The key factors that drive the growth of the global integrated quantum optical circuits market include growth in demand for high-speed internet connectivity, proliferation of app-based solutions in personal & professional services and rise in demand for effective and enhanced alternative for conventional technology.

rise in investment by IT & telecom industry across these countries is expected to increase the demand for high-speed internet connectivity. Hence, various developed economies are investing in these countries to build their business globally.

Furthermore, rise in investment on building 5G network is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

