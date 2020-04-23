Needle Coke Market to account for a market value of $4.50 billion by the end of 2024 according to a new research report

The global needle coke market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the different types of needle coke, their applications, their value, and estimation, among others. The principal purpose of this market analysis is to examine the needle coke industry outlook in terms of factors driving the market, restraints, and greenfield & brownfield opportunities, among others.

The global needle coke market is expected to account for a market value of $4.50 billion by the end of 2024. The significant demand for needle coke is primarily generated from industries such as automotive, steel, and electronics.

The rising demand for EVs in the market is directly accelerating the growth of the needle coke market.

Read Report Overview: bisresearch.com/industr…arket.html

Needle coke is used most significantly in the production of graphite electrodes and lithium-ion batteries by electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmakers and battery manufacturers. Graphite electrode manufacturers use needle coke driven by its excellent characteristics that include withstanding a high temperature of around 2800°C, providing high thermal expansion coefficient and electrical resistivity.

The steel and automotive industry posit a high demand for needle coke owing to its numerous characteristics.

The needle coke industry is a highly concentrated market, which consists of around ten key players from around the globe. The U.S., China, and Japan are the countries majorly producing a vast quantity of needle coke.

The U.S. accounts for a major percentage of petroleum-based needle coke production, and China is leading in terms of coal-based needle coke production. The two countries are leading the market owing to the market contribution made by their giant players.

Needle coke is most significantly used in the production of graphite electrodes for the EAF steelmaking process. This EAF steelmaking process is being adopted by emerging economies and has acquired a significant share in developed regions such as Western Europe and North America.

China is the largest producer of steel in the world, and the Chinese government has adopted certain firm steps and regulations to curb pollution and has also introduced regulatory norms for the adoption of the EAF steelmaking technique in the country. China is effectively adopting the EAF technique for the production of steel, escalating the demand for needle coke in the China-based market.

Needle coke is categorized into two types: oil-based and coal-based needle coke. Petroleum-based needle coke is used to produce ultra-high purity (UHP) needle coke, which finds its applications in the production of the graphite electrode that is used for steel manufacturing in EAF.

Petroleum-based needle coke is also used in the production of lithium-ion battery anodes, which are used in electric vehicles for delivering high performance. Some of the key players of U.S.-based petroleum needle coke are GrafTech International Ltd.

and Phillip 66 Company.

Report: bisresearch.com/request…e=download

Going by the prevailing trend of the electric vehicles industry in 2018, the production of EVs is estimated to triple in production by the end of 2020, leveraging the growth in demand for lithium-ion batteries in the coming years. Needle coke is used in the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries and is recording impressive expansion driven by the growth of combustion-free vehicles in the global market.

The EV battery manufacturers have shifted from graphite to needle coke in the last couple of years, driven by its high performance. This has resulted in the exponential demand for needle coke generated from EV battery manufacturers of the ecosystem.

Earlier, car manufacturers were using lead-acid batteries, which are now replaced by Li-ion batteries owing to the poor service life of lead-acid batteries. Nowadays, automakers manufacturing EVs, and plug-in hybrids are shifting toward lithium-ion batteries for better performance results such as low maintenance, high energy density, an increased number of charge cycles, among others.

Some of the vital EV battery manufacturers producing lithium-ion batteries are Nissan Global, Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), and LG Chem Ltd.