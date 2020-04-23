10.4% Growth Rate for Opportunity Assessment of Waste Management in US cities by 2023 report reviews top companies, latest innovation, advance technology

The Global Opportunity Assessment of Waste Management in US Cities delivers comprehensive overview of the global market along with the market elements such as market drivers, trends, challenges and restraints.

The Global Opportunity Assessment of Waste Management in US Cities is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Waste Management Investments in US cities to grow from US$ 1.0 Billion in 2018 to US$ 1.7 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during the forecast period. This report spread across 144 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 15 tables and 32 figures are now available in this research.

Population explosion, coupled with improved life style, results in increased generation of solid wastes in urban as well as rural areas. In US cities, there is a marked distinction between the solid waste from urban and rural areas.

However, due to increased urbanization, fast adoption of ‘use & throw concept’ and equally fast communication the gap between the two is diminishing. The solid waste from rural areas is more of a biodegradable nature and the same from urban areas contains more non-biodegradable components, such as plastics and packaging.

Recycling organic materials which include food and compostable paper is the biggest opportunity to reduce trash and focus on recycling initiatives.

Internet and its applications have become an integral part and essential tools in smart waste management to increase the overall efficiency and reduce operational costs. Owing to increasing demand and necessity, the implementation of smart waste management using IoT assures the collection of garbage soon as the garbage level reaches its maximum level.

The system will thus provide accurate reports, increasing the efficiency of the system.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1–20%, Tier 2–55%, and Tier 3–25%

By Designation: C-Level–50%, Director Level–25%,and Others–25%

By Region: North America–60%, Europe–20%,APAC–10%, and RoW–10%

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide the competitive landscape of the market

To define, describe, and forecast the development of waste management systems and smart waste management across select US cities

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, influencing the growth of the market

To analyze the market’s subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their recent developments and positioning in the market

To analyze competitive developments, such as acquisitions; new product launches and upgrades; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; and business expansions, in the market

#Key Players- Bigbelly, Inc. (US), Compology (US), One Plus Systems (US), Ecube Labs (South Korea), Waste Management Inc.

(US), Republic Services Inc. (US), Covanta Holding Corporation (US), Recology (US), Athens Services (US), and Bin-e (Poland).

Reason to access full report:

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in the market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall waste management market and its sub segments. The report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.