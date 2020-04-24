Password Management Market report reviews 2020 key vendors, growth probability, and future scenario by 2027

Password Management Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Password is a string of characters that allows access to the computer devices or services. The basic task of password management is to encode and decrypt the data.

Password provides a line of protection against unauthorized access. Password management is a software solution that stores and manages passwords.

Password management is beneficial for both individual users and enterprise users. This involves different algorithms to assemble and manipulate the strings of the password.

The need for an efficient password management solution has increased among enterprises due to the increase in complex systems and rules for generating and changing passwords.

The key drivers for password management market need to comply with strict compliance mandates and increasing risk of data theft in critical industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and public sector.

The rising need for built-in management, customization, and extension requirement are restraining the growth of the password management market.

The report segments the password management market on the basis of access, type, industry vertical, and geography. According to the access, the market is classified into mobile devices and tablets, desktop and laptops, voice enabled password systems, and others.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into self-service password management and privileged user password management. Based on the industry vertical, the market is classified into healthcare, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), public sector, IT & telecom, retail and consumer goods, education, and others.

Geographically, breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforementioned segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Fastpass Corporation, Knowledge Secure Systems Ltd., Hitachi ID Systems, Inc., Sonicwall Inc., SailPoint Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Avatier Corporation, NetIQ Corporation, and Courion Corporation are also provided in this report.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

