Machine Tools Market: Latest trends & industry vision by 2027 reported in the latest study

The Global Machine Tools Market is estimated to be USD 77.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 98.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.2%.

The overall machine tools market is highly governed by the continually rising industrial manufacturing and processing sector worldwide. The Asia Pacific is estimated to remain a frontrunner in the market during the forecast period.

Several technological advancements have been introduced by the machine tools manufacturers in Europe and North America due to the demand for highly sophisticated products and components from the end-users from those regions. The overall machine tool industry is quite fragmented with international and domestic players in the market.

The machine tools market is dominated by Doosan Machine Tools Co. Ltd (Japan), AMADA Pvt. Ltd. (Japan), Makino (Japan), JTKET Corporation (Japan), Georg Fischer Ltd.

(Switzerland), Komatsu NTC Ltd. (Japan), OKUMA Corporation (Japan), Hyundai WIA (South Korea), Schuler AG (Germany), Chiron Group SE (Germany), MAG IAS GmbH (Germany), GROB-WERKE GmbH & Co.

KG (Germany), Haas Automation Inc. (USA), Gleason Corporation (USA), Spinner Machine Tools (Germany), Dalian Machine Tools Group Corporation (China), Yamazaki Mazak Corporation (Japan), DMG MORI (Germany), Electronica Hitech Engineering Pvt.

Ltd. (India), Ace Micromatic Group (India).

Milling machines are expected to generate the largest sales revenue

Milling machines are predominantly used in the metal cutting process across several industries. The promising expansion of metalworking process industries worldwide has triggered the demand for milling machines.

Milling machines are highly versatile and can perform a variety of functions, such as filleting, turning, chamfering, drilling, gear cutting,. These machines can also perform multiple cuts using multiple cutters.

These advantages make the milling machines ideal for automotive, aerospace and defense, and railways industries.

CNC machine tools are expected to dominate the market globally

CNC machines segment holds the major market share of the machine tool market and is expected to grow further in the future due to the increasing demand from the manufacturing companies for productivity improvements and product innovation. Growth in the manufacturing sector has led to a rapid increase in demand specifically for the increasingly sophisticated CNC machines.

Automation of machine tools leads to enhanced productivity, time-saving, and elimination of human errors. The new age CAD/CAM CNC machines are compact in size are equipped with automatic tool changers along with multi-axis machining technology and can carry out the entire machining process using a single machine.

Automotive and Transportation industry is expected to lead the market in terms of machine tool consumption

Primary industry users like automotive, aerospace and defense, railways, capital goods, and consumer durable sectors have a high demand for machine tools. The automotive industry is adopting the integration of technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics,., which will serve the demands of the end-users.

Major efforts are made to upgrade engine technologies to meet the fuel efficiency mandates and NCAP rating globally. This will further add to the re-tooling of the existing machining solutions.

The growth in different vehicle segments across the globe is expected to drive the demand for machine tools.

Key Questions addressed by the report:

Market Overview

What is the global market scenario of the machine tool industry? The regions considered are EU, NA, APAC, Brazil, Russia

What is the market split by product type (Milling, Drilling, Turning, Grinding, EDM)?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the machine tool industry?

What are the types (CNC machine tools, conventional machine tools) and applications (Automotive, Sheet Metal, Capital Goods, and Energy) of machine tools? What is the market share of each type and application?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the manufacturers in the machine tools industry?

What are the key factors driving the global machine tools industry?

What are the challenges to the growth of the machine tools market?

Market Sizing

What are the machine tools market size and the growth rate be in 2022, 2025, 2027?

What will be the market share of the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW?

Economic impact on machine tools industry and development trends.

Key Players

Who are the key manufacturers of the machine tools industry?

What are the new developments in the market, and which companies are leading these developments?

What strategic initiatives are being implemented by the key players for business growth?

What are the M&A activities that have transpired in the last 5 years in this market, and what impact have they had on the industry?