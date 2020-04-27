Latin America Copper Cable Market size for LAN application to hit $203.35 million, by 2023 investigated in the latest research

Rest of Latin America (Except Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico) is expected to lead the Latin America copper cable market for LAN application throughout the forecast period, followed by Brazil. Argentina is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Latin America copper cable market for LAN application was valued at $87.74 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $203.35 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.55% from 2017 to 2023. The market is is segmented based on types, application, and region.

The key players profiled in the report include Belden Inc., Commscope, General Cable Technologies Corporation, Hitachi, ltd., Nexans, Induscabos Electricos, Prysmian group, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Siemon, and Panduit.

Factors such as growth in demand for data, improved cable technology, and easy installation & connection drives the Latin America copper cable market for LAN application. However, negative impact of Internet of Things (IoT) hampers the growth of the market.

In 2016, the CAT 6 cable dominates the Latin America copper cable market for LAN application in type segment, in terms of revenue. Furthermore, based on application, industrial applications led the Latin America market followed, by commercial in 2016.

However, residential application segment is expected to depict highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Latin America Copper Cable Market:

CAT 6 cable type generated the highest revenue of the Latin America copper cable market for LAN application in 2016.

In 2016, the industrial application generated the highest revenue among the Latin America copper cable market for LAN application in application segment.

Argentina is anticipated to exhibit ahighest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2016, Rest of Latin America (Except Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico) contributed the highest market shares in the Latin America copper cable market for LAN application followed by North America.