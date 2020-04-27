Online Recruitment Market interpreted by a new report

2020 Research Report on Global Online Recruitment Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Online Recruitment industry. COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

- Recruit

- LinkedIn

- CareerBuilder

- Monster

- Indeed

- SEEK

- Zhilian

- 51job

- Naukri

- StepStone

- Dice Holdings

- Glassdoor

- SimplyHired

- Jobrapido

- TopUSAJobs

- 104 Job Bank

- Robert Half

- Eluta

- Craigslist

- Jobboom

- Totaljobs

- Jobcentre Plus

- Startpagina

- 123-emploi

- VIADEO

- Apec.fr

Online Recruitment is through the use of IT technical in network systems, help enterprises to complete the recruitment process, through the third party recruitment website or Online Recruitment services, to complete the process of recruitment by using established database or search engine tools, mainly in the recruitment website, mainly in the recruitment website.



The high-end talent recruitment platform also begin to emerge. Social networks have also been more and more popular.

In order to more accurately, quickly and effectively match positions and potential candidates, the online recruitment platform are paying more attention to their own ability of mining, sorting and analysis of the big data, and this will constitute its core competitiveness. The main drivers of the market here are: economic recovery, technology, internet thinking, and continued growth in the emerging market.



There are many online recruitment companies in the world, and the market concentration is more dispersed, and the top two players are Recruit and LinkedIn in 2018.



The Online Recruitment Industry market has been growing fast in recent years; the players are facing the fierce competition in the market. Multinational and domestic companies together occupy a big market share of the online market through their quantity service and advance technology.

In 2018, the global Online Recruitment market size was 27300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 47700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.3%between 2019 and 2025.

the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Online Recruitment market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

