Stock Market Projections by 2026 described in a new market report

Introduction of a new exchange technology, and offering incentives to banks drive the growth of the Armenia stock market. Based on type, the private organization segment contributed for the major market share in 2018. Based on deployment, the auctions segment held the largest market share in 2018.

On the other hand, cooperation in the Armenia market is expected to offer new opportunities to the market.

The Armenia stock market generated $5,601,849,231.9 in 2017, and is anticipated to reach $11,497,532,470.0 by 2026, registering at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Industry dynamics, key market segments, market trends and estimations, top investment pockets, and competitive landscape.

The Armenia stock market segmentation includes type and issuer type. Based on type, the market is divided into equity, corporate bonds, government bonds, REPO, foreign exchange, and auctions.

The auctions segment held the largest market share in the Armenia stock market, accounting for nearly 97.3% of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period.

However, the foreign exchange segment is anticipated to grow the fastest CAGR of 16.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into private organization and government organization. The private organization segment contributed to nearly 98% of the total share of the Armenia stock market in 2018, and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

However, the government organization segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.6% from 2019 to 2026.

The market report includes an in-depth analysis of major market players include Ameriabank CJSC, ARARATBANK, Ardshinbank CJSC, Black Sea Trade & Development Bank, ACBA Credit Agricole CJSC, Converse Bank, FINCA, Inecobank CJSC, Armenian Economy Development Bank, Unibank OJSC, and Black Sea Trade & Development Bank.

