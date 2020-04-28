Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market expected to witness a sustainable growth over 2017-2022 according to a new research report

[141 Pages Report] The managed Wi-Fi solutions market was valued at USD 2.72 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 6.11 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.8% during the forecast period.

As per report "Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market by Networking Service (Network Security, Network Planning and Designing, Network Consulting), Infrastructure Service (Survey and Analysis, Installation and Provisioning), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" the global managed Wi-Fi solutions market size is expected to grow from USD 3.07 Billion in 2017 to USD 6.11 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.8% during the forecast period.

Major driving factors of the managed Wi-Fi solutions market are increasing adoption of enterprise mobility services and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend. The growing demand for high-speed and widespread network coverage and increasing adoption of cloud managed Wi-Fi solutions and associated services are also major factors for the market growth.

Network auditing and testing services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the managed Wi-Fi solutions market during the forecast period.

Networking auditing provides a holistic view of a WLAN network and helps enterprises in determining the performance, availability, and security of their transformed networks. Network testing services enable the seamless implementation of networking solutions into an enterprise’s environment. These services help enterprises validate if their proposed networking solution would satisfy their business requirements by creating and testing an environment based on the enterprise’s proposed implementation.

Infrastructure services segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the managed Wi-Fi solutions market during the forecast period.

Infrastructure services are the backbone of a network, as these services assist enterprises in installation and provisioning, system integration and upgradation, wireless infrastructure maintenance, and management of the WLAN network, thereby helping them boost the network efficiency. These services address the business challenges, such as designing, provisioning, and maintenance of the IT infrastructure. Furthermore, these services also help an enterprise to reduce the burden of the IT staff by simplifying complex functions, such as configuring equipment, maintaining network performance, and upgrading the Wi-Fi capabilities.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the managed Wi-Fi solutions market during the forecast period.

North America is projected to hold the largest market share and continue dominate the managed Wi-Fi solutions market during the forecast period. The region has witnessed trends such as mobility and DevOps, which in turn, has encouraged enterprises to adopt managed Wi-Fi solutions and services to provide reliable, secure, and high-speed Wi-Fi access to employees and guests visiting enterprises for various purposes, such as client-partner meetings, interviews, presentations, and stakeholder meetings. Enterprises’ inclination toward cloud-managed technologies, including cloud-managed Wi-Fi solutions and services, has boosted the growth of the managed Wi-Fi solutions market. The market is expected to gain further traction in this region during the forecast period. The growth in North America is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of integrated enterprise and business solutions for more flexible and agile business processes and operations. The demand for the adoption of wireless hotspots and managed Wi-Fi solutions and services is expected to increase, due to the growing investments in the wireless technology by the major companies in this region.

Major vendors in the managed Wi-Fi solutions market include Cisco Systems (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Vodafone (UK), Verizon (US), Ruckus Wireless (US), Aruba (US), Mojo Networks (US), and Purple (England).