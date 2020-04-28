Acoustic Camera Market estimated to grow according to forecasts

The global acoustic camera market is expected to witness considerable growth due to emergence of internet of things (IoT) in semiconductor manufacturing and fabrication process. The acoustic camera industry is projected to witness significant growth, especially in the emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, owing to development of the semiconductor industry in the regions.

The key players profiled in the report include GFAI Tech GmbH, Bruel & Kjaer, CAE Sofwtare & Systems, Siemens PLM Software (Siemens AG), Signal Interface Group, Inc., Norsonic AS., Sorama, ZIEGLER-Instruments, Microflown, and Polytec GmbH. These key players adopt several strategies such as new product launch and development, acquisition, partnership and collaboration, and business expansion to increase the global acoustic camera market share during the forecast period.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global acoustic camera market was valued at $122.63 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $274.57 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2020 to 2026.

An acoustic camera is an imaging device that is used to locate sound sources and to identify them. Acoustic camera uses the capability of a microphone array with a camera to identify the carious sound intensities.

During the recent times, various models of acoustic cameras provide real-time feedbacks of sound intensities on the screen that the user can triangulate to various spots, driving the acoustic camera market size.

The acoustic camera is used for the quick identification of mid to high-frequency noise sources. Live measurements are possible using far-field beamforming and near-field holography measurements for detailed analysis of noise radiating from its source at a given frequency.

Images are animated and sound are recorded for further analysis and to demonstrate the phase or sound wave. These cameras are designed to provide qualitative data in the form of noise maps.

As per acoustic camera market analysis, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region globally. It is the most lucrative market for acoustic cameras due to availability high-end enhanced technologies, increase in demand for smart electronics, and growth in manufacturing industries.

Moreover, various supportive non-profit organizations toward technology development fuels the market growth. Asia-Pacific is leading the acoustic camera market and is expected to be the fastest growing regional segment in the near future, with the highest CAGR.

According to acoustic camera market trends, energy and power segment use various big machines, turbines, and generator. The system and heavy machineries for efficient working requires the need of noise detection.

This creates the need for deployment of acoustic camera. The growth in the energy sector toward sustainable development and rise in need of energy & power for residential, commercial, and industrial sector drives the market.

Furthermore, to meet the demand of power, the generation plants need to work efficiently. This efficiency is maintained when incase of any failures, the error is located, and an image of noise insight is created.

Therefore, increasing the acoustic camera market opportunity.