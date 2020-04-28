Video on Demand Market discussed in a new research report

video On demand market technology and distribution channels. This study presents market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine investment.

Video on demand (VoD) is a system that delivers video streaming or content and allows viewers to select and watch video content at a convenient time i.e. on-demand, on display devices such as smart TVs, tablets, smartphones, gaming consoles, and others.

VoD providers transmit these content via real-time streaming protocol. These services are offered by means of cable TV, direct to home television (satellite TV, broadcast TV, and others), and OTT, and IPTV services.

Common options for implementing VoD service include interactive video on demand (iVOD), near video on demand (nVOD), and push video on demand (pVOD). In the past few years, players operating in the global market have launched unique and diverse VoD services that have positively impacted on their revenue growth strategies.

For instance, in June 2019, Rakuten, Inc., announced the launch of new live streaming and video on demand (VOD) sports entertainment platform named Rakuten Sports. This provided a significant growth in the video on demand market size.

Rise in need to gain high number of customer base and to reach audiences on multiple devices, multimedia and telecommunication industries are investing in R&D activities to provide improved VoD services and to enhance customer viewing experience. This is a major factor expected to drive the growth of the video on demand market.

VoD services offer greater revenue generation source for cable operators and content providers. Telecommunication industry is increasing the product development and launching marketing strategy to provide exquisite customer experience to consumers across the globe, which is expected to propel the growth of the global video on demand market during the forecast period.

However, players operating in the global market have difficulty in achieving negotiable content licensing due to piracy issues and low capacity associated with set-top boxes are the major restraining factors that can hamper the video on demand market growth.

The global video on demand market is segmented based on solution, delivery technology, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on solution, it is categorized into pay TV video on demand, internet protocol television (IPTV), over the top service (OTT) and others.

Based on delivery technologies, the market is classified into Near Video on Demand (NVOD), Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD), Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD), and Others. Based on application, the global video on demand market is classified into entertainment, education and training, network video kiosks, online commerce, and digital libraries, and others.

Based on industry vertical, the market is categorized into healthcare, manufacturing, academia and government, consumer goods and retail, hospitality and tourism, telecommunications and IT, media and entertainment, transport and logistics, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the video on demand market analysis are Fujitsu Ltd, AT&T Inc., Alcatel-Lucent S.A, ZTE Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Home Box Office, Inc., Verizon Communication, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Akamai Technologies, Inc., Ericsson, and CenturyLink, Inc.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions. are included in the report.