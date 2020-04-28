Customer Information System (CIS) Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Customer information system (CIS) market analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, & LAMEA, Provides analysis of the current & emerging trends.

Customer information system (CIS) is customer relationship management application that allows user to easily customize the database dynamically with user friendly environment, which allows user system to fit the business rather than forcing for user to fit the software. It is the software packages that address meter-to-cash flow process and customer service.

The meter-to-cash flow includes different services such as order processing, statement preparation, billing, account receivable, and payment processing. For customer service, the utilities provide different interactive services such as call centre, voice response, and interactive response.

The customer service management system allows client to engage with their customer and have a good relationship with the customer thus catering to the daily business requirements.

Increase in adoption of cloud and IOT technologies are the major factors driving the growth of the customer information system (CIS) market. Moreover, innovation of smart cities and growth in need of global utility consumption fuel the growth of the customer information system (CIS) market.

However, high implementation cost of the software and lack of understanding among the employees of SME’s restrain the customer information system (CIS) market growth.

Furthermore, the rapid increase in the utilization of AI infrastructure are expected to create significant opportunities for the customer information system (CIS) market.

The global customer information system (CIS) market is segmented based on component, service, deployment, application, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into software and service.

The service segment is further segmented into 24/7 assistance service, product update service, repairing, & testing service. Based on deployment mode, the market is divided into cloud and on-premise.

Based on application, it is categorized into electricity management, utility management, water & wastewater management, and others. Based on region, it is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the customer information system (CIS) market analysis are Oracle, Fluentgrid, IBM corporation, wipro, Cayenta CIS, Gentrack, Sap utilities, Itineris, Hydro-comp and Fathom. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Report: www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request…ation/5909

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions. are included in the report.

Report: www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5909