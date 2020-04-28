Indoor Location Market research report just published

Indoor location market is segmented by solution, application, service, industry region. Key players are Cisco Systems, Google, Inc. Apple, Qualcomm, Ericsson.

Tracking an object present in indoor environment is termed as indoor location (or indoor localization). IPS (indoor positioning system) technology used for tracking objects can locate humans or objects inside a company using acoustic signals or radio waves gathered by handheld devices such as mobile phones.

Emergence of indoor location systems have further provided enterprises higher accuracy across different venues, regardless the hardware used. Besides this, the system has helped many manufacturing units to manage their floor level efficiently.

There are several drivers, restraints and opportunities that has influenced the indoor location market to a greater extent. Factors such as need of reliable GPS technology in indoor location & the necessary improvement in public safety, are driving the indoor location market.

On the other hand, demand for cost control measures associated with deployment model is now determining the market future, which looks promising. However, slow adoption of this technology has hindered the development of the market in many regions.

In addition, the indoor location market is still at its nascent stage in many countries.

The indoor location market is segmented in terms of services, solution, application, industry and geography. The key solutions include tag -based solution, RF- based solution and others.

The application segment discussed in the report includes indoor navigation & maps, tracking & tracing application, monitoring & emergency management among others. Moreover, major services covered during the study consists of support and managed services, consulting and others.

In addition, the industries served by the market consists of BFSI, government, oil and gas, manufacturing, and retail, among others. The market is analyzed on the basis of four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Key market leaders are also covered in the market research report. List of companies discussed in the report includes Cisco, Motorola, Microsoft, Broadcom, Apple, Qualcomm and others.

Report: www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request…zation/795

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions. are included in the report.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Report: www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/795