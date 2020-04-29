Viral Inactivation Market estimated to grow according to forecasts

Increasing number of new drug launches, rise in chronic disease burden, and increasing government support for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries will also aid the growth of this market.

Viral inactivation testing is necessary by regulatory authorities for investigational new drug (IND) submission and is mainly critical in process development for biologicals including tissue and tissue products, stem cell products, cellular and gene therapy products, blood and blood products, and vaccine and therapeutics. The major drivers for the market are rapid growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and strong trend of R&D investments in life sciences industry.

The global viral inactivation market poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.3%, to reach USD 573.0 Million.

Viral inactivation is important and mandatory step in the manufacturing process of biological products to remove or inactivate potential contaminant viruses. These biological products are used for the treatment and diagnostic purposes in humans.

As the disease burden in the world is increasing the demand for the medicines is increasing hence the production of biologicals, injectables., is on a rise. many of pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are gearing to cater to the growing demands of medicines.

This aids to the growth of market.

The globalviral inactivation market is segmented based on method, product, application, end user, and geography.

Market Segmentation in depth:

Based on end user this market is categorized into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic research institutes, and other end users. Other end user segment primarily includes cell banks, small cell culture laboratories and consultants, microbiology laboratories, immunology laboratories, molecular laboratories, animal facilities, toxicology laboratories, and media/sera manufacturers.

The application segments included in the report are blood & blood products, cellular & gene therapy products, stem cell products, tissue & tissue products, and vaccines and therapeutics. Based on geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World (RoW).

The major players in the Viral Inactivation Market include Clean Cells (France), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Parker Hannifin (U.S.), Rad Source Technologies (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), SGS S.A.

(Switzerland), Texcell, Inc. (France), Viral Inactivated Plasma Systems SA (Switzerland), and WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. (China).