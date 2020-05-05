Tubular Membranes Market is projected to reach $1,056.2 million, at a CAGR of 8.0% ACcording to a new research report

[99 Pages Report] Tubular Membranes Market in Zero Liquid Discharge Systems research report categorizes the global market By Application (Membrane Bioreactor, Reverse Osmosis, Others), End-Use Industry (Energy & Power, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Textiles, Leather), and Region

According to the new market research report "Tubular Membranes Market in Zero Liquid Discharge Systems, By Application (Membrane Bioreactor, Reverse Osmosis, Others), End-Use Industry (Energy & Power, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Textiles, Leather), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" , published by MarketsandMarkets™, the tubular membranes market in Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems is estimated to be USD 718.7 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,056.2 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2018 and 2023.



Factors such as growing emphasis on decreasing capital and operating costs of ZLD systems and increasing regulations on wastewater discharge from various industries influence the tubular membranes market in ZLD systems. Growing concerns over the impact of industrial wastes on freshwater bodies and agricultural lands are expected to have a positive impact on the demand for tubular membranes in ZLD systems.



Reverse osmosis application segment to lead the tubular membranes market in ZLD systems by 2023



By application, the reverse osmosis segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the tubular membranes market in ZLD systems in 2018 and is projected to lead the market by 2023. Reverse osmosis is the key to the ZLD systems, where the concentrates from the reverse osmosis process are passed to the thermal separation processes for evaporation & crystallization.

This reduces the operating costs of these thermal separation processes. Membrane bioreactors and others consisting of nanofiltration and microfiltration are the other major applications for tubular membranes in ZLD systems.



Energy & power end-use industry segment to lead the tubular membranes market in ZLD systems by 2023



By end-use industry, the energy & power segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the tubular membranes market in ZLD systems in 2018 and is projected to lead the market by 2023. Energy & power, which consist of thermal power plants, such as coal are leading to the increasing installations of ZLD systems that are expected to drive the demand for tubular membranes during the forecast period.

China and India are the major users of the coal power and are thus expected to drive the demand from this segment. Chemicals & petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and leather are some of the other major end-use industries of tubular membranes in ZLD systems.



North America to lead the tubular membranes market in ZLD systems during the forecast period



North America is projected to account for the largest share of the tubular membranes market in ZLD systems by 2023, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. US and Canada are among the major markets in North America due to increasing regulations on end-use industries towards wastewater discharge, resulting in the demand for ZLD systems and ultimately tubular membranes.

Increasing demand from the energy & power and chemicals & petrochemicals industries are expected to drive demand in this region.



Major market players covered in this report include Porex Corporation (US), Berghof Membranes (Netherlands), Microdyn-Nadir (Germany), Pentair plc (US), PCI Membranes (UK), Dynatec Systems, Inc. (US), Hyflux Ltd. (Singapore), Spintek Filtration Inc.

(US), and others.



