Marketing Automation Market estimated to grow according to forecasts

Global Marketing Automation Market provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends & dynamics. Key players Aptean, Bpmonline

Marketing automation provides an integrated tool to manage the marketing activities such as email marketing, lead management, social media marketing, marketing analytics, customer relationship management, and distribution management. The system integrates, collects, stores, and analyzes the data related to customer and provides insights to the user.

The global marketing automation market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to growth in need of business automation and insights, increase in requirement of centralized monitoring & controlling platform, and rise in adoption of IoT devices. However, factors such as the requirement of high initial investment and increase in cyber threats are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

The report segments the marketing automation market based on the application, deployment type, end user, and geography. Based on application, the market is divided into the lead nurturing, campaign management, distribution management, social media marketing, and others.

As per deployment type, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premise. On the basis of the end user, the market is classified as retail, BFSI, transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, and others.

By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Aptean, Bpmonline, Infusionsoft, Infor, Oracle (NetSuite Inc.), Pegasystems, SAP SE, Salesforce.com Inc., SugarCRM, and Zoho Corporation are also provided in this report.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions. are included in the report.

