Ball Valves Market estimated to reach US$ 15.2 billion by 2024 according to a new research report

According to Market Study Report, Ball Valves Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Ball Valves Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trend and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Ball Valves Market.

The Ball Valves Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.75% from 2019 to 2024, to reach USD 15.2 Billion by 2024 from USD 12.6 Billion in 2019. This report spread across 150 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 72 tables and 50 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Ball Valves Market:

Emerson Electric Co. (US)

Flowserve Corporation (US)

Cameron–Schlumberger Ltd.(US)

Crane Co.(US)

IMI Plc.(Finland)

Kitz Corporation (Japan)

Metso (Finland)

Neway Valves Co. Ltd (China)

Velan Inc. (Canada)

Weir Group Plc (UK)

Burkert Fluid Control Systems (Germany)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US)

Alfa Laval (Sweden)

Apollo Valves (US)

Valvitalia S.P.A (Italy)

Avk Holdings A/S (Denmark)

Dwyer Instruments (US)

Ham-Let (US)

Samson Controls Ltd (UK)

Swagelok (US)

The ball valves market, by size, is segmented into Up to 1”, 1” to 6”, 6” to 25”, 25” to 50” and 50” and larger. The 1” to 6” based ball valves market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for transportation and energy & power-based applications; as a result, there is an increase in the use of 1–6” valves in the oil & gas, energy & power, water & wastewater treatment, chemicals, and other industries.

In this report, the ball valves market, by valve type, has been segmented into trunnion mounted, floating, and rising stem ball valves. Among these, the trunnion mounted is expected to hold the largest share of the market throughout the forecast period.

Growth in energy consumption, new production technologies, demand for process safety, increasing focus on sustainability, and environmental regulations boost the trunnion ball valves market.

“APAC to hold the largest share of the ball valves market from 2019 to 2024”

In terms of market size, APAC is expected to dominate the ball valves market during the forecast period as it is likely to witness significant growth in the said market during the forecast period. The population growth and rapid urbanization in developing economies, such as China and India, have prompted the speedy development in the region, which will boost the demand for ball valves from several industries such as energy & power, water & wastewater treatment, construction, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35 %, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40%

By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, and RoW – 5%

Competitive Landscape of Ball Valves Market:

Research Coverage:

This report segments the ball valves market by material, valve type, size, industry, and geography. The report also describes major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to this market, as well as includes value chain and market ranking analysis.