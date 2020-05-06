In Vitro Fertilization Market interpreted by a new report

In Vitro Fertilization Market by Product (Imaging System, Incubator, Cabinets, Sperm Separation System, Cryopreservation media, Embryo Culture media), Type of Cycles and End Users (Fertility Clinics and Surgical Centres, Cryobanks) - Global Forecast to 2022

Growth in the median age of first-time motherhood, declining fertility rates, rising male infertility, rise in consumption of alcohol and cigarettes, and growing public awareness about infertility and the available treatment options.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the In Vitro Fertilization market to grow from USD 465.2 million in 2016 to 847.8 million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period.

Growth in the median age of first-time motherhood

Over the years, the median age of first-time motherhood has increased drastically across the globe. This trend can largely be attributed to improved contraceptive techniques, late marriages, and the growing number of women prioritizing their careers over starting a family.

Listed below are some important statistics in this regard:

In the US, the rate of first-time pregnancies in women under the age of 20 decreased by 42% during 2000–2014 [Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)].

The median age of first-time mothers in the US increased from 24.9 years in 2000 to 26.3 years in 2014 (Source: CDC).

According to Eurostat, in 2013, around 40.6% of women in the EU gave birth to their first baby in their 30s.

In France, the average age of first-time pregnancies in women has also risen over the years and was found to be higher in women in their late 20s or early 30s (Source: United Nations Department of Economics and Social Affairs’ World Fertility Report).

In Australia, the average age of first-time mothers increased from 27.8 years in 2003 to 28.6 years in 2013 (Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics 2015).

In women, the chances of conceiving decrease after the age of 32 and by the age of 40, fertility rates drop by half. Similarly, in men, between the age of 20 to 80, the volume of semen and sperm motility (the ability of the sperm to move towards an egg) decrease continuously.

Moreover, women delaying pregnancy are at a higher risk of health problems associated with pregnancy after the age of 40, including low birth weight, miscarriage, fetal abnormalities, preterm delivery, prolonged labor, and maternal morbidity.

As the median age for first-time motherhood keeps increasing, a growing number of women are expected to face difficulties in conceiving naturally.

In this scenario, an increasing number of women are forced to opt for IVF treatments, which is expected to drive the growth of this market in the coming years.

Reducing efficacy of infertility treatment with advancing age

The changing social scenario has resulted in an increasing number of older women seeking help from infertility clinics. As a woman ages, it takes her longer to conceive, and the chances of not being able to conceive also increase.

the risk of miscarriage and complications in pregnancy and childbirth increase with age.

According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, a 30-year-old healthy and fertile woman has about 20% chance of getting pregnant without assistance every month, whereas, for a woman aged 40 years or above, the chance decreases to 5%. Furthermore, for a woman aged 30 years, approximately 40% of the IVF cycles result in live births, whereas the success rate reduces to 20% for women older than 40.

A woman aged 35 or above is 2.5 times more prone to have a miscarriage or stillbirth than a woman aged less than 35; whereas, a woman aged above 40 is more than 5 times prone to have a miscarriage or stillbirth than a woman under 35 years of age.

According to a study by the Advanced Fertility Center, Chicago, 1 in every 4 women is infertile by the age of 35. The study states that the rate of pregnancy declines gradually in the 30s and considerably declines during the late 30s and 40s.

Furthermore, a research study conducted among the Hutterite women of North America, who did not use contraception, found that 11% of women were infertile by age 34, 33% by the age of 40, and 87% by the age of 45. The declining success rates of IVF treatment procedures with increasing age of patients is a major challenge for fertility treatment technologies.

