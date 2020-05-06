Industry 4.0 Market to witness huge growth by 2024 according to a new research report

According to Market Study Report, Industry 4.0 Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Industry 4.0 Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trends and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Industry 4.0 Market.

The Industry 4.0 Market is estimated to be valued USD 71.7 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 156.6 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2019 to 2024.This report spread across 193 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with 115 tables and 54 figures are now available in this research.

IoT is accelerating the speed of modernization in the manufacturing industry. IoT helps the industry to solve challenges such as safety, transportation efficiency, and infrastructure challenges.

For instance, IoT is driving the automotive industry space through innovations such as autonomous cars, intelligent transportation infrastructure, and smart fleet management.

In industrial automation, IoT and M2M communication are the key technologies. Massive applications based on these technologies require high-speed networking, low-latency communication, ultra-fast response times, and a large number of simultaneously connected smart devices.

The 5G network is a key enabler of IoT, providing a platform to connect all devices to the internet for using high-speed data transmission and processing.

“North America is expected to be a lucrative market for industry 4.0 during forecasted period”

Industries are opting for digitization and connecting functions and processes, such as supply chain, product development planning, and products across the value chain.

The US is expected to be the major contributor to the Industry 4.0 market in North America as it offers a large industrial base and high production capacity of companies. In the technological sphere, the US has been a leader in adopting and applying technologies.

This research report categorizes the global Industry 4.0 market on the basis of technology (including offering, application, and end users) and region. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to Industry 4.0 market and forecasts the same till 2024.