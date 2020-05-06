Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market interpreted by a new report

The Objective of the “Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market” report is to depict the trends and upcoming for the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) industry over the forecast years.

Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2016 to 2022 mulling over 2016 as the base year of the market study.

Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

The global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market is expected to garner $28,878 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 31.5% during the period 2016-2022. Increasing data loss concerns, rise in need for backups & archives, and governance, risk & compliance are expected to drive the growth of global data protection as a service market.

In addition, increasing demand for cloud-based disaster recovery & backup for virtual machines and the integration of backup & recovery services have increased significantly and are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth. However, high costs and complexities in cloud deployment limit the DPaaS market growth.

North America is the most lucrative market as compared to others with diverse industry verticals implementing DPaaS to a greater extent.

Furthermore, it is projected to generate the highest market revenue over the forecast period with predominant deployments in large enterprises. In addition, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest pace owing to heavy investments by the governments into infrastructural activities for effective data protection.

he key players in the global DPaaS market include,

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

HP Development Company L.P.

Commvault Systems Inc.

EMC Corporation

VMware Inc.

Quantum Corporation

Asigra Inc.

Veritas Technologies

Cisco Systems

Key questions answered in Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market research study:

What is the market growth rate of Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market from 2016-2022?

What will be the global market size of the market from 2016 to 2022?

Who are the leading global manufacturing companies in the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market?

What are the major current trends and predicted trends?

What are the challenges faced in the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market?

Which will be the niches at which players profiling with thorough plans, financials, and also recent advancements should set a presence?

What are the conclusions of the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market report?