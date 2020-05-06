Access Control Market estimated to grow according to forecasts

According to Market Study Report, Access Control Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Access Control Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Access Control Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Access Control Market is expected to grow from US$ 7.5 Billion in 2018 to US$ 12.1 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.24% from 2018 to 2024. This report spread across 208 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 65 tables and 52 figures are now available in this research.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Access Control Market:

ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden)

Johnson Controls International plc (Ireland)

dormakaba Holding AG (Switzerland)

Allegion plc (Ireland)

Honeywell Security Group (US)

Identiv, Inc. (US)

Nedap N.V. (Netherlands)

Suprema HQ Inc. (South Korea)

Bosch Security Systems Inc. (US)

Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands)

The access control market for the residential vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2024. In smart homes, access control systems are used to enhance security.

The key factors contributing to the growth of this market include the rise in crime rates, ongoing technological advancements, increasing need for hazards detection such as fire and gas leaks, and ensuring the safety of children at home. The growing smart home market will lead the demand for access control solutions in the residential sector.

“North America to be largest access control market by 2024”

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the access control market during the forecast period. Increasing cyber and malware attacks in the region have compelled several governments and security agencies to enhance security features in their transactions through the deployment of RFID and biometric technologies, which is further contributing to the overall growth of access control market.

Research Coverage:

This report offers detailed insights into the access control market, segmented based on component, service, vertical, and region. By component, the access control market has been segmented into card-based readers, biometrics readers, multi-technology readers, electronic locks, controllers, and others.

By service, the market has been segmented into installation and integration and support; and maintenance services. By vertical, the access control market has been segmented into commercial, military and defense, government, residential, educational, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial, and transportation.