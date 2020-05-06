Incident and Emergency Management Market interpreted by a new report

Increase in the number of natural calamities and frequent acts of terrorism are the key factors driving the growth of the global incident and emergency management market.

A new report published by Allied Market Research, according to the report, the global incident and emergency management market was valued at $75.46 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $423.32 billion, registering a CAGR of 24.2% from 2018 to 2025.

The report bifurcates emergency management systems based on type into mass notification system, surveillance system, traffic management system, safety management system, earthquake warning system, disaster recovery & backup system, and others. In 2017, the surveillance system segment garnered the highest revenue of $20.04 billion, contributing about 26% of the total market share.

However, disaster recovery and backup system segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 26.9% through 2025.

The report divides communication technology into first responder tools, satellite phones, emergency response radar, vehicle ready gateways, and others. The emergency response radar technology would demonstrate the fastest growth of 27.1% CAGR during the study period.

In addition, the other segment, which comprises CBRNe/Hazmat Detection system and tsunami warning system would grow at the fastest CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period.

www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/936

Increased the occurrence of terrorist attacks worldwide, high prevalence of natural disasters leading to rise in economic loss, and the inception of various government regulations & policies pertaining to incident management are the factors that drive the growth of the global incident and emergency management market.

However, astronomical installation & maintenance costs hamper market growth. Nonetheless, technological advancements that help mitigate terrorist attacks and the development of smart cities are set to provide lucrative opportunities for emerging market players in the near future.

The report offers a country-level study of major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2017, Europe gathered the highest revenue, contributing nearly 40% of the market share.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region throughout the study period, registering a CAGR of 27.2% from 2018 to 2025, followed by LAMEA.

Key Market Players in the Report:

Esri Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intergraph Corporation

Intermedix Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Rockwell Collins

Siemens AG

Report: www.alliedmarketresearch.com/936

Questions answered in the Incident and Emergency Management Market research report:

What is the growth rate of the Incident and Emergency Management Market during the forecast period?

What will be the global Incident and Emergency Management Market size from 2018 to 2025?

What are the leading manufacturing companies in the Incident and Emergency Management Market?

How the major current trends will shape the market in the future?

What are the driving factors and opportunities in the Incident and Emergency Management Market?

Which will be the niches at which players profiling with thorough plans, financials, and also, recent advancements should set a presence?

Why are some of the segments flourishing at the highest growth rate while others experience a steady growth?

What are the conclusions of the Incident and Emergency Management Market report?