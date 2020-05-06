18.0% growth rate for Automation Testing Market by 2024 | global forecast, trends, opportunity and industry analysis

The Global Automation Testing Market size is expected to grow from USD 12.6 Billion in 2019 to USD 28.8 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.0% during the forecast period.

A fresh report titled “Automation Testing Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements.

An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

#Key Players- IBM (US), CA Technologies (US), Micro Focus (UK), Capgemini (France), Microsoft (US), Tricentis (Austria), SmartBear Software (US), Parasoft (US), Cigniti Technologies (US), Ranorex (Austria), Eggplant (US), Sauce Labs (US), Applitools (US), AFour Technologies (India), Invensis Technologies (India), Keysight (CA), QA Mentor (US), Testim (US), Codoid (India), Mobisoft Infotech (US), Infostretch (US), ThinkSys (US), Astegic (US), Cygnet Infotech (India), QualityKiosk Technologies (India), QAsource (US), froglogic (Germany) and Work soft (US).

Companies across verticals are increasingly relying on web applications, thereby increasing the dependency on the web to make their customers happier and increase their sales revenue and profit. Web applications undergo constant changes to meet evolving market demands and customer expectations.

Automated regression suites ensure quality across web versions while keeping the costs at an acceptable level and reducing the release cycle times, thereby helping companies remain competitive in their businesses.

Over the years, the BFSI vertical is going through a tremendous change in their modes of operation due to digitalization.

The digital transformation efforts in the vertical are focused mainly on improvising customer experience, which can be catered further through automation of QA and testing. Several organizations are experimenting with analytics, AI, and ML to optimize the automation of QA and test activities.

This is evident from the fact that a US-based BFSI organization is using AI dashboard, which is helping agile teams work better, by providing easy project visibility to the stakeholders.

Research Coverage:

The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the automation testing market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.The report segments the automation testing market by component (testing types (static and dynamic testing) and services), endpoint interface (mobile, web, desktop and embedded software) organization size, vertical, and region