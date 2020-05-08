Examine Clean-in-Place Market to 2023 – growing steady at 15.49% CAGR and projected to reach US$ 15.4 billion

The Global report titled “Clean-in-Place Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Clean-in-Place Market is expected to grow from USD 7.5 Billion in 2018 to USD 15.4 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 15.49%.This report spread across 143 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 69 tables and 43 figures are now available in this research.

#Key Players-Tetra Pak International (Switzerland), GEA Group (Germany), Sani-Matic (US), Alfa Laval (Sweden), SPX FLOW (US), Krones AG (Germany), KHS GmbH (Germany), MelegariManghi (Italy), Centec GmbH (Germany),

Reuse CIP systems accounted for the largest share of the clean-in-place market in 2018, and the market for reuse CIP systems is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Unlike the single-use CIP system where water and cleaning solutions are used only once before disposal, the reuse system recalculates cleaning detergents and water from a previous cycle to be reused in the following cycle’s pre-rinse step.

Thus, in the re-use CIP system, the cleaning solution is introduced to the plant to be cleaned and recirculated as required until the cleaning cycle is complete, thereby saving ownership cost and reducing wastage.

“Pharmaceutical industry is expected to hold significant share of clean-in-place market by 2023”

The pharmaceutical industry accounted for the largest share of the clean-in-place market in 2018.In pharmaceutical plants, proper hygiene should be maintained to ensure the safety and high quality of the product. Pharmaceutical manufacturers must perform frequent cleaning of the interior surfaces of their process equipment to meet stringent regulations.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 =30%, Tier 2 =50%, and Tier 3 =20%

By Designation: C-Level Executives =35%, Manager Level=25%, and Others=40%

By Region: North America =40%, Europe =20%, APAC =30%, and RoW =10%

Competitive Landscape of Clean-in-Place Market:

Research Coverage:

In this report, the clean-in-place market has been segmented on the basis of system type, offering, end-user industry, and geography. Based on system type, the market has been segmented into single-use CIP systems and reuse CIP systems.

The clean-in-place market based on offering has been segmented into single-tank systems; two-tank systems; multi-tank systems; sensors; spray balls, tank washers, and nozzles; and others (CIP air eliminators and air vents).