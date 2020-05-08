Examine Seam Tapes Market worth USD 178 Million by 2023

According to Market Study Report, Seam Tapes Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Seam Tapes Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Seam Tapes Market.

The Seam Tapes Market is projected to grow from US$ 127 Million in 2018 to US$ 178 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. This report spread across 109 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with tables and figures is now available in this research.

#Key Players-Bemis Associates (US), Framis Italia (Italy), Himel Corp. (Korea), Sealon (Korea), Taiwan Hipster Enterprise (Taiwan), Gerlinger Industries (Germany), DingZing (Taiwan), Adhesive Films (US), HBI, Branded Apparel Enterprises, LLC (US), and E.Textint Corp (Taiwan).

The polyurethane segment is the fastest-growing segment in the seam tapes market, in terms of value. This growth is attributed to the various benefits of polyurethane in seam tapes compared to thermoplastic polyurethane.

These benefits include high abrasion, moisture-resistant, waterproof, and high flexibility.

The intimate apparel segment is projected to dominate the seam tapes market during the forecast period, due to moisture-resistant, flexibility, and breathable features.

The sew-free seam tapes are widely used in intimate apparel to eliminate bulky sewn seams, while also being moisture-resistant, reliable, durable, flexible, avoiding discomfort caused by the sewn seams, and improving and maintaining the fit of the garment.

“The Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period”

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market and have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing presence of garment manufacturing units in countries such as China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Bangladesh in the Asia Pacific region. Due to cheap labor cost and availability of domestically produced raw materials, the manufacturers prefer setting up manufacturing units and producing textile and apparel in the Asia Pacific.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By company type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 25%, and Tier 3: 35%

By designation: C-level:35%, D-level: 30%, and Others:35%

By region: Asia Pacific: 45%,North America: 25%, Europe: 20%, South America: 5%, and Middle East & Africa: 5%

Research Coverage:

Seam Tapes Market report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall seam tapes market and its sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.