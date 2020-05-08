Flow Meters Market size by top leading players, opportunities, revenue growth, trends, outlook and forecasts to 2022

According to Market Study Report, Flow Meters Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Flow Meters Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Flow Meters Market.

The Flow Meters Market is estimated at US$ 6.81 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 9.30 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.42% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising industrialization in emerging countries, such as China, India, and Brazil.

The ultrasonic segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the flow meters market, in terms of value and volume, from 2017 to 2022. This growth can be attributed to the increased usage of ultrasonic flow meters in water & waste water, metals & mining and other industries in the emerging economies.

“Asia Pacific is projected to lead the flow meters market during the forecast period”

On the basis of region, the flow meters market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to lead the flow meters market during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for water & waste water treatment (which includes grey water recycling, purge treatment, biogas measurement, and effluent treatment) due to the rising demand from the irrigation industry.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Flow Meters Market:

Honeywell (US)

Siemens (Germany)

Emerson Electric Co. (US)

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Yokogawa Electric (Japan)

Azbil (Japan)

Badger Meter (US)

Krohne Messtechnik (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

Endress Hauser (Switzerland)

Litre Meter (UK)

Sierra Instruments (US)

SICK AG (US)

Seametrics (US)

EQUFLOW (Netherlands)

Research Coverage:

This report segments the flow meters market on the basis of type, end-sue industry, and region, and provides estimations for the overall value of the market and its sub segments across various regions.

A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key growth strategies, and recent developments (such as expansions, new products & technology launches, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and joint ventures) associated with the flow meters market.

