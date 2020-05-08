Coronavirus Impacts: Lubricants Market size by top leading players, opportunities, revenue growth, trends, outlook and forecasts to 2021 available in the latest report

According to Market Study Report, Lubricants Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Lubricants Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Lubricants Market.

The Global Lubricants Market is expected to witness a downfall in 2020 with a negative growth of 0.95% and market is expected to rebound and witness recovery in 2021. The decline in the market is primarily due to the spread of COVID-19 across the globe, impacting the functioning of key end-use industries using lubricants.

This report spread across 119 pages, profiling 14 companies and supported with 91 tables and 13 figures are now available in this research.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Lubricants Market:

Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands)

ExxonMobil (US)

BP PLC (UK)

Chevron Corporation (US)

Total S.A. (France)

PetroChina Company Limited (China)

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Sinopec Limited (China)

Fuchs Petrolub AG (Germany)

Valvoline (US)

LUKOIL (Russia)

Petronas (Malaysia)

Gazprom Neft (Russia)

Pertamina (Indonesia)

Engine oil is the largest and most affected product type segment in the lubricants market. It is expected to witness a negative impact due to lockdown, as demand from the passenger vehicle segment is at an all-time low.

The demand is relatively low in the commercial segment as well. OEMs have also halted production, which has further decreased the demand for engine oil.

Currently, all heavy transport is suspended at least for a month.

However, due to a few of the necessary goods still being produced and transported, such as food products, metal and mining, and healthcare products, commercial fleets are operating at very low output. This will have a huge impact on the commercial vehicle segment.

In 2020, the market is expected to fall, as per industry experts. After the lockdown is over, the market will grow as the industry will have to finish supply laggards and pending orders.

“North America and APAC are expected to be the most affected region for lubricants market due to COVID-19”

The APAC and North American lubricants markets are adversely affected by COVID-19 and expected to witness a decline in the market in 2020. The market is also expected to witness recovery in 2021.

Although Europe is one of the major hotspots for COVID-19, it is expected to witness lesser impacts than North America and APAC because of their large number of manufacturing industries and vehicles on road.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 69%, Tier 2 - 23%, and Tier 3 - 8%

By Designation: C-Level - 23%, Director Level - 37%, and Others - 40%

By Region: North America - 32%, Europe - 21%, APAC - 28%, South America - 12%, Middle East & Africa - 7%,

Reason to access this report:

This research report is focused on estimating the impact of COVID-19 on global lubricants market. The most important content of the report includes disruption in respective end-use industries, measures taken by end-use industries, and impact on lubricant blendors.

In each company profile, impact of COVID-19 on its respective business and steps taken by manufacturers to sustain their position in the market are analyzed.