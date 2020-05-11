The CFRP market is expected to reach $32.0 billion by 2024 interpreted by a new report

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in carbon fiber market to 2024 by end use industry (aerospace, automotive, wind energy, marine, sporting goods, construction and pressure vessel), by process type, by resin type and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World)

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP ) market looks attractive with opportunities in the automotive, pressure vessel, and wind energy industries. The CFRP market is expected to reach an estimated $32.0 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2024.

The major drivers for this market are growing demand for high performance and lightweight composite materials and increasing performance requirements in the various end use industries.

In this market, aerospace will remain the largest end use industry by value. Automotive is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for high performance lightweight materials.

Within this market, epoxy

By will remain the largest segment by value and volume and RTM is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region by value and volume due to the growth in automotive and aerospace industries in the US and government regulations on energy efficient product with less CO 2 emission.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of technologies to reduce the manufacturing costs of carbon fiber as well as part fabrication and reuse of CFRP is another emerging trend as it recycled carbon fiber reduces cost of product and environmental impact.

Toray Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation, Teijin Limited, Hexcel Corporation, SGL Group, and Cytec Solvay Group are among the major CFRP manufacturers

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the CFRP market by end use industry, process type, resin type, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the CFRP Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions.

The study includes a forecast for the CFRP as follows:

By End Use Industry [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Aerospace

Automotive

Wind Energy

Marine

Sporting Goods

Construction

Pressure Vessel

Others

By Process Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Prepreg Layup

RTM

Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Filament Winding

Pultrusion

Others

By Resin Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Epoxy

Phenolic

Polyester

Vinylester

PEEK

PPS

PEI

PA

Others

By Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

