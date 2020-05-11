The fire detector market is expected to reach $7.1 billion by 2025

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in fire detector market to 2025 by product (smoke detectors, flame detectors, heat detectors and others), application (residential, commercial, public institution, industrial, and others), technology (ZigBee, Wi-Fi, Sigfox, NB-IOT, Wired, LoRaWAN, Z-Wave, satellite, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the fire detector market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, public institution, industrial, and residential sectors. The fire detector market is forecast to reach $7.1 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2025.

The major drivers for this market are growth in the construction industry and stringent government regulations for fire safety.

In this market, flame detectors, smoke detectors, and heat detectors are used in various end use industries to detect and respond to fire or flame presence. Lucintel forecasts that flame detector will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for flame detectors in the industrial sector.

Within this market, various wired and wireless communication technologies, such as ZigBee, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, LoRaWAN, Sigfox, and NB-IOT are used in fire safety systems. Lucintel forecasts that wired technology will remain the largest market.

Wired networks are mostly preferred in the commercial areas and in public institutions as they provide better network reliability and stability than wireless networks. Wireless technology is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of IoT in residential, commercial, and public institutions.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of multi IR detectors and the introduction of new standards to reduce false alarms. Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, United Technologies Corporation, London Security, and Hochiki are among the major fire detector manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the fire detectors market by product, application, technology, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Fire Detectors Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions.

The study includes trends and forecast for the fire detector market by products, application, technology, and region as follows:

By Product Type [$M and Million unit shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

Smoke Detectors

Flame Detectors

Heat Detectors and Others

By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

Residential

Commercial

Public Institutions

Industrial and others

By Technology [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

Wired

Wireless ZigBee Wi-Fi Z-Wave LoRaWAN Sigfox NB-IOT Satellite Others



By Region [$M and Million unit shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy

APAC China India Thailand Indonesia

The Rest of the World Brazil



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the fire detector market by product (smoke detectors, flame detectors, heat detectors and others), application (residential, commercial, public institution, industrial, and others), technology (ZigBee, Wi-Fi, Sigfox, NB-IOT, Wired, LoRaWAN, Z-Wave, satellite, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?