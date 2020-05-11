Global Air Knife Market insights, forecast to 2026 by COVID-19 impact on business module, trends, growth, scope, size, overall analysis and prognostication by 2027

Global Air Knife Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 report contains the profiles of various prominent players, different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied in order to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share by 2020 to 2027

ReportsnReports a leading business intelligence provider, released its latest research report on “Global Global Air Knife Market Insights, Forecast to 2026”.

Air knife is a metal tube with an inlet to allow for the connection of an air source, and a long, continuous slit to provide a high velocity and high impact air stream. It is a tool used to blow off liquid or debris from products as they travel on conveyors.

Air knives are normally used in manufacturing or as the first step in a recursive recycling process to separate lighter or smaller particles from other components for use in later or subsequent steps, post manufacturing parts drying and conveyor cleaning, part of component cleaning. The knife consists of a high-intensity, uniform sheet of laminar airflow sometimes known as streamline flow.

Air Knife Systems utilize compressed air for industrial applications that include drying, removing excess oils and liquids, dust blow off, and cooling. Though they have many different applications, common uses are removing dust, industrial debris and liquids typically found following a wash, rinse or product filling operation.

As global overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international industry situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties for air knife industry. Attracted by the market potential, more and more companies have entered into air knives industry, the competition between manufacturers at home and abroad is fierce for the time being.

Air knife demand has a certain space for now, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products due to technology barrier and excess capacity of low-end products. There is increasing demand for high-end products.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Air Knife 4900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Air Knife 4900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Air Knife 4900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 73 million in 2019.

The market size of Air Knife 4900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

Production and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper production analysis, import and export analysis, and pricing analysis for the global Air Knife market. As part of production analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for production capacity, production volume by region, and global production and production by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for price by manufacturer and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2026. The import and export analysis for the global Air Knife market has been provided based on region.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Air Knife market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of volume for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

– EXAIR

– Vortec

– ACI

– Vortron

– Meech International

– Simco

– Secomak

– Streamtek

– Paxton

– AiRTX

Air Knife Breakdown Data by Type

– Aluminum Air Knife

– Stainless Steel Air Knife

– Other

Air Knife Breakdown Data by Application

– Food Processing & Packaging

– Industrial Application

– Electronics

– Other