Microbial Identification Systems Market worth USD 3.00 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The microbial identification systems market is expected to reach USD 3.00 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.04 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

According to the new market research “Microbial Identification Systems Market by Product & Service (Instruments, Consumables, Identification Services), Method (Phenotypic, Proteomics-based, Genotypic), Application (Pharmaceutical, Diagnostic, Environmental, Food), End User - Global Forecast to 2022", analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints/challenges, and opportunities. The microbial identification market is expected to reach USD 3.00 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.04 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 6.6%.



The global Microbial Identification market is segmented based on by Product & Service, Method, application, end user and regions



Based on product and service, the global market is segmented into instruments, consumables, and services. The instruments segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of the global market in 2017.

Factors driving the growth of this segment include the extensive use of instruments and advances in technology to develop innovative instruments.



Based on method, the market is classified into phenotypic methods, proteomics-based methods, and genotypic methods. The phenotypic methods segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global microbial identification market.

The large share of this segment can be attributed to features like cost-effectiveness, ease of use, and ability to deliver results rapidly which lead to their increased adoption across different end users.



On the basis of end user, the microbial identification market is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and blood banks; food manufacturing companies; beverage manufacturing companies; pharmaceutical companies and CROs; and other end users. The hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and blood banks segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global microbial identification market in 2017.



Based on region, the microbial identification market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the microbial identification market in 2017.

This is attributed to factors like increasing adoption of microbial identification techniques for research purposes; rising prevalence of infectious diseases; growing incidence of foodborne infections, safety concerns; and technological advancements in microbial identification products in the region as compared to other regions..



Market Players

The key players in the Microbial Identification market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), bioMérieux S.A.

(France), Merck KGaA (Germany), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), VWR Corporation (US), Eurofins Scientific S.E.

(Luxembourg), GTCR, LLC. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Liofilchem s.r.l.

(Italy), IEH Laboratories & Consulting Group (US), Alcami Corporation (US), Biolog, Inc. (US), Abellon CleanEnergy Limited (India), Alpha Analytical, Inc.

(US), NeoGenomics, Inc. (US), Trivitron Healthcare (India), Molzym GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Dynatec Labs (US), Altogen Labs (US), STERIS plc (UK), and Wickham Laboratories Ltd.

(UK).



