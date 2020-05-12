New release: Track etched Membrane Market report

Global Track etched Membrane Market by Product (Membrane Filter, Capsule & Cartridge Filter, Cell Culture Insert), Material (Polycarbonate, Polyimide), Application (Cell Biology, Microbiology, Analytical testing, Automotive), End User - Global Forecast to 2023. The track etched membrane market was valued at 428.4 million in 2017 and to reach to USD 813.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.3%
Increasing R&D spending in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries and increasing purity requirements among end users of track etched membranes. However, the high cost of production and the limited supply of track etched Membranes are major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.
How much is the Track etched Membrane Market worth ?
The track etched membrane market is expected to reach USD 813.1 million by 2023 from USD 476.0 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2018 to 2023.
Scope of the Report:
The research report categorizes the track etched membrane market into the following segments and subsegments:
Track Etched Membrane Market, By Product
- Membrane Filters
- Capsule & Cartridge Filters
- Other Track Etched Membrane Products
Track Etched Membrane Market, By Material
- Polycarbonate
- Polyethylene Terephthalate
- Polyimide
Track Etched Membrane Market, By Application
- Cell Biology
- Microbiology
- Analytical Testing
- Other Applications
Track Etched Membrane Market, By End User
- Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Food and Beverage Companies
- Hospital and Diagnostic Centers
Track Etched Membrane Market, By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe (RoE)
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
The commercial production of track etched membranes is almost always a secondary operation, and the production time is dependent on the time consumed by the primary operation of the facility. Facilities for beaming or irradiation are limited and in most cases are operated by government agencies, universities, or research laboratories.
Although track etched membranes can be produced with a precisely determined pore size, shape, and distribution, their conventional production is very expensive for large-scale separation processes.
Heavy ion irradiation of thin polymer films at a nuclear reactor or large accelerator facilities, which involves large capital costs, is generally the key initial manufacturing stage for track etched membranes. This cost is prohibitive or unaffordable for most consumers of Industrial Filtration systems.
Moreover, considering the high costs, end users such as diagnostic laboratories and research institutes prefer the use of low-cost alternatives such as depth filters. This is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the track etched membrane market.
