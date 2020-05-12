Fire Protection System Market worth US$ 67.7 billion by 2025 report reviews global forecast, trends, opportunity and industry analysis

According to Market Study Report, Fire Protection System Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Fire Protection System Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape, technological trends and market share information in the Fire Protection System Market.

The Global Fire Protection System Market size is estimated to reach USD 95.4 Billion by 2025 from USD 67.7 Billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%. This report spread across 181 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 68 tables and 45 figures are now available in this research.

A fire protection system can work effectively if a proper analysis of events is done. Fire analysis is an essential part of fire protection, which facilitates informed decisions that lead to maximum efficiency. Fire analysis uses fire mapping and analysis software, and fire modeling and simulation software. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing need for sophisticated fire analysis, which helps in proper decision-making and fire prevention.

Maintenance services include timely servicing and auditing of fire protection systems to ensure that fire protection systems meet all required fire safety standards and function appropriately during an emergency. Maintenance services include inspection, testing, servicing, and repair of components, and monitoring of fire protection systems and their components.

The services comprise equipment supply, system testing and commissioning, and regular preventative maintenance.

“North America to be the largest market for fire protection system during the forecast period.”

North America is expected to lead the global fire protection system industry from 2020 to 2025.The US and Canada dominate the North American fire protection system market. These countries have witnessed significant infrastructural developments owing to the high population growth rate, due to which the demand for fire protection systems is also increasing.

The global fire protection system market is segmented into product, service, vertical,and geography. The market based on product is segmented into fire suppression, fire response, fire sprinkler system, and fire detection.Based on service, the fire protection system industry has been split into maintenance services, managed services, engineering services, installation and design services, and other services (tenancy and refurbishment upgrade services).