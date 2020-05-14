Barrier Films Market is projected to reach $32.63 billion, at a CAGR of 5.0% - global forecast to 2022

[130 Pages Report] Barrier Films Market Analysis Report on Latest trends, Growth Factors, Key Players and more. Categorizing the global market by Material, End-Use Industry and Region.

According to the new market research report "Barrier Films Market by Material (PE, PET, PP, PP, Organic Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Agriculture), and Region (North America, APAC, Europe) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the barrier films market is estimated to be USD 25.62 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 32.63 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2022.



Download PDF Brochure @ www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdown…=243253563



The growth of the barrier films market can be attributed to the increasing demand for barrier films in various end-use industries, such as food & beverage packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, and agriculture. The increased use of barrier films in flexible electronics is also contributing to the growth of the barrier films market.



Based on material, the inorganic oxide coatings segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Inorganic oxide coatings, such as Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) and Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC), are used in the development of barrier films. Based on material, the inorganic oxide coatings segment of the barrier films market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period both, in terms of value.

This growth can be attributed to the superior properties of EVOH that include improved flexibility and excellent barrier against oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide. PVDC prevents oxidation, moisture loss, and aroma and odor transfer.

These characteristics of EVOH and PVDC make them suitable materials for packaging applications, especially in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and agriculture industries, thereby contributing to the growth of the inorganic oxide coatings segment.



Based on end-use industry, the agriculture segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on end-use industry, the agriculture segment of the barrier films market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022 both, in terms of value. This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of barrier films for fumigation.

The food & beverage packaging and pharmaceutical packaging segments are also projected to witness growth, owing to the high demand for barrier films in packaging applications.



Browse and in-depth TOC on "Barrier Films Market"



57 - Tables

36 - Figures

130 - Pages



Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Barrier Films Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow: www.marketsandmarkets.com/speakto…=243253563



The barrier films market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market for barrier films in 2017, owing to the presence of key players, such as Jindal Poly Films, Cosmo Films, and Uflex. The barrier films market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period both, in terms of value.

This growth is mainly driven by the increasing applicability of barrier films in various end-use industries, such as food & beverage packaging and pharmaceutical packaging. The agriculture end-use industry in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period both, in terms of value.

This growth can be attributed to the high demand for silage films and mulch films from the agriculture sector.



Key players in the Barrier Films Market



Key companies operating in the barrier films market include Amcor (Australia), Sealed Air (US), Bemis (US), Toppan Printing (Russia), Cosmo Films (India), Jindal Poly Films (India), and Berry Global (US).



Get This Report @ www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchas…=243253563



Bundle Reports:

Agricultural Films Market Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Packaging Film Market Metallized Film Market



Bundle Reports: www.marketsandmarkets.com/Request…=243253563