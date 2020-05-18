Global Linerless Labels Market worth US$ 2.0 billion by 2025 according to a new research report

The Global Linerless Labels Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.7 Billion in 2020 to USD 2.0 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. This report spread across 143 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 106 tables and 42 figures are now available in this research. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Report: www.reportsnreports.com/contact…me=3259332

Top Key Players Profiled in the Linerless Labels Market:

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (Canada)

CCL Industries Inc. (Canada)

Multi-Color Corporation (US)

Coveris Holdings S.A (Austria)

3M Company (US)

Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

Variable information print (VIP) segment to dominate the linerless labels market during the forecast period. VIP labels can be easily adapted to liner-free labels. This type of label is ideal for labeling applications where variations in price, weight, and shelf life exist. The printing process does not get hampered when various customizations are going on. VIP label is time-efficient and reduces wastage.

Growth of the digital segment in the linerless labels industry is primarily attributed to its properties, such as the high-quality and cost-effective solution. Digital printing technology helps manufacturers to reduce waste and secure cost savings significantly. Stockpiling of pre-printed labels and products became irrelevant because of print-on-demand and personalization capabilities of digital production.

UV curable is projected to have significant growth opportunities by 2025. Owing to high density, UV curable inks are capable of printing on rigid substrates. UV curable inks are a 100% stable system and do not contain solvents. They do not emit any VOCs as they are devoid of solutions. Hence, using this type of ink helps lower the environmental impact and achieve an excellent color value.

Access full report with all information at www.reportsnreports.com/.aspx?name=3259332

“The beverage segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry in the linerless labels market from 2020 to 2025.”

The beverage segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the linerless labels market. The beverage industry uses linerless labels on bottles to communicate all the necessary information to the consumers about the product. Most beverages are usually stored in refrigerators, and thus, the adhesives used for labels (that are used for these beverages) must withstand the humidity, as well as offer a high level of transparency to create a ‘no-label look’ on the bottle.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 25%

By Designation: C-level: 40%, D-level: 35%, and Others: 25%

By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 30%, Asia Pacific: 35%, and Rest of the World: 15%

Competitive Landscape of Linerless Labels Market:

1 Overview

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

2.5 Strength Of Product Portfolio

2.6 Business Strategy Excellence

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Merger & Acquisition

3.2 Expansion & Investment

3.3 New Product Development

Report: www.reportsnreports.com/contact…me=3259332

Research Coverage:

The market study covers the linerless labels market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on composition, product, printing technology, printing ink, end-use industry, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the linerless labels market.