Smart Tracker Market size, share, growth & forecast to 2026

Smart trackers are primarily used as an anti-theft and recovery device, attached to vital yet easily misplaced items such as keys, luggage, wallet, pets, and so on. The trackers are incorporated with the user's smartphone devices and make use of cellular networks & wireless technologies for precise tracking of items.

Smart Tracker Market is expected to reach USD 4,047 million by the end of 2026.



Bizlytik analysts forecast the global Smart Tracker market to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.



The continued technological innovation in the production of low-cost smart trackers and rising pet populations around the globe are the influential primary factors that would bolster the growth prospects of the market during the forecast period. The easy availability of low-cost yet advanced trackers for vehicles and keyrings at car dealers and auto collectors have also piqued consumer interest and increased product sales.



The rising product interest among pet owners, with the trackers becoming increasingly integral to easy tracking of pets, would offer key manufacturers with new opportunities for business expansion over the forecast period.



Bluetooth, Cellular, and GPS are covered in the Type segment of the market scope, while the Application segment is categorized into Pets and Luggage & Keys. The report covers consumption volume of the global market by Application, with the volume expressed in K Units.

The Type segment is calculated in terms of Production value and volume.





The Pets consumption by Application is evaluated to reach 1,05,570 K Units by 2026; growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2020-2026. The rising instances of missing pets have generated high product demand for smart trackers, as it ensures that owners always know about the whereabouts of their pets.

The increasing pet population would also contribute to the rising product sales, boosting continued segment growth in the coming years.



North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa are taken into consideration while arriving at the global volume and value figures. While North America is further categorized into the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Europe is split into the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Asia-Pacific covers India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific in its scope. South America is bifurcated into Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America, with Middle East & Africa involving GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.



North America is a prominent region in terms of overall production volume owing to rapid technological innovation and manufacturing capabilities of durable, cost-effective trackers through an optimized manufacturing process.



The Smart Tracker market is highly fragmented, with several global and regional players focusing on the expansion of business opportunities through rising product sales and improvement in accuracy of item location. The launch of new products after extensive technological development and formation of strategic collaborations are the primarily followed business strategies of top players.



TrackR is one of the most significant companies of the global Smart Tracker Market in terms of production volume, with Panasonic Corporation and Link AKC among many other vendors to hold substantial market share by volume and value.