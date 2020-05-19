Business Process Management (BPM) Market 2020 report reviews latest trend and future scope, growth probability, demands analysis and challenges with COVID-19 updates

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Business Process Management (BPM) Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The business process management (BPM) market involves study of software and services used to achieve aforementioned activities with high efficiency and output. Conventionally, on premise BPM is used for the most enterprises, however advances in cloud computing have increased the interest in on-demand software as-a-service (SaaS) offerings during the recent years.

The global business process management (BPM) market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to growth in need for process automation and improved efficiency, need to adhere stringent government regulations and policies, and improve return on investments (RoI) for organizations. Further, advances in cloud computing and Big Data offering increased efficiency in BPM software and increased IT expenditure is expected to offer noticeable growth for the global BPM market.

However, resistance to adopt BPM solution by middle management of an organization and lack of clarity about the benefits of BPM solutions among end users hamper the market growth.

Key Market Players in the Report:

♦ IBM Corporation

♦ Red Hat Inc.

♦ Software AG

♦ Oracle Corporation

♦ Opentext Inc.

♦ Adobe

♦ Microsoft Corporation

♦ EMC Corp.

♦ TIBCO Software

♦ Appian Corp.

