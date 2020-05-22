GMO Testing Market will be worth 2.34 Billion USD by 2022 made possible by top research firm

Need to ensure sufficient nutrition, evolution in farming technology, labeling mandates in several countries, diverse GM processed food production, and high investments in biotech R&D have been driving the market for GMO testing.

The report "GMO Testing Market by Trait (Stacked, Herbicide Tolerance, Insect Resistance), Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Immunoassay), Crop Tested, Processed Food Tested, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The GMO testing market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.58 Billion in 2017. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2022, to reach 2.34 Billion by 2022.

The base year considered for the study is 2016, and the forecast years are from 2017 to 2022. The market is driven by factors such as evolution in farming technologies, diverse genetically modified processed food production, labeling mandates in several countries, and proper nutrient sufficiency.

“Stacked trait segment projected to be the fastest-growing market during the period 2017–2022”

Stacked traits are a combination of more than one transgene in a single crop. Bio-fortified crops which are modified for the production of high nutritional content, HT with IR and disease-resistant traits are popular examples of stacked traits.

The increased investments and growth in the R&D activities are responsible for the growth of this market.

“Soy, corn, and bakery & confectionery products are largely tested for GMOs in the food safety testing market”

Among the crops and processed foods tested for GMO, crops accounted for the largest market share in 2016, dominated by corn and soy.

The bakery & confectionery items are largely tested for GMO testing, which include baking flours, breads, cakes, muffins, and other confectionery & baked goods. The market in breakfast cereals & snacks among processed foods is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the presence of a large amount of cereal grains and corn flakes.

Food additives such as lecithin, vitamin E (tocopherol), and proteins from genetically modified soybean are also largely tested for GMOs.

Speak to Analyst: www.marketsandmarkets.com/speakto…=101319111

“North America and Europe to dominate the GMO testing market in 2017”

The European region is the largest market for GMO testing in 2016. Countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the U.K., and other EU countries are major importers of soy, corn, canola, and other crops and processed foods.

The countries in the EU are stringent in GMO regulations, which in turn results in vigorous testing of GMO for safety. North America is the major exporter of soy, corn & canola to the world which requires the conduction of tests for GMO labeling according to the importing country mandates.

Brazil and Argentina are also the active countries for genetically modified food testing for safety. Asia-Pacific countries are at the growth stage in this market.

China is the major country followed by Japan, Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas SA (France), Intertek Group Plc. (U.K.), Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), TÜV SÜD AG (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), ALS Limited (Australia), Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation (U.S.), AsureQuality (New Zealand), Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH (Austria), and Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.).

In terms of insights, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses industry analysis, market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging & high-growth segments of the global genetically modified food safety testing market, high-growth regions, countries, and their respective regulatory policies, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.